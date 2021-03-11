Road Safety World Series 2021: Thandi Tshabalala shines as South Africa Legends beat England Legends

Chasing 122 to win, Jonty Rhodes's led outfit achieved the target in just 13 overs. South Africa now have taken themselves to third position in the points table with eight points behind Sri Lanka Legends (16) and India Legends (12).

The Africans were off to a great start thanks to openers Andrew Puttick and Morne van Wyk who stitched together a half-century partnership before the former was bowled by James Tredwell for 23.

Van Wyk could not get his half-century after he was stumped by wicketkeeper Phil Mustard off left-arm spinner Usman Afzaal for 46. The stage was set for a South Africa win and captain Rhodes completed the formalities with two fours and a six in the 13th over to help his team overcome the target.

Earlier, off-spinner Thandi Tshabalala stole the show with the ball as South Africa bundled England out for 121 in 18.1 overs. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Rhodes's bowlers had made England batsman's life difficult with disciplined bowling.

Tshabalala was the most successful bowler with three for 26 and his victims included Kevin Pietersen, Jim Troughton and Chris Schofield. Meanwhile, pacers Makhaya Ntini and Zander de Bruyn took two wickets each. It was Tshabala's night out for he got a prize wicket in his first spell of in-form Pietersen.

After executing a straight drive in the five boundaries that he hit, a slog against Tshabala cost Pietersen his wicket. While going for a slog, he mis-hit Tshabalala's flighted delivery with a bit of turn trapped him LBW for 12-ball 21.

After getting Troughton caught behind, Tshabalala bowled the ball of the tournament to get left-hander Schofield. Bowling round the wicket, Tshabalala pitched the ball a little outside the off which Schofield chose to leave, but it miraculously came in to break his stumps.

Tshabalala had no bounds to his joy for what he bowled. De Bruyn was another bowler who got two crucial wickets of Darren Maddy (25) and Chris Tremlett (23). The heavily built Tremlett was more aggressive as he executed two-big hits in his 15-ball knock.

Brief scores: England Legends 121 all out 18.1 overs (Kevin Pietersen 21, Darren Maddy 25, Chris Tremlett 23; Thandi Tshabalala 3/26, Makhaya Ntini 2/24, Zander de Bruyn 2/24) lost to South Africa Legends Morne van Wyk 46, Alviro Petersen 31*, Andrew Puttick 23) by eight wickets.

Source: Media Release