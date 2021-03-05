Road Safety World Series 2021: Usha International named ground sponsors as cricket legends assemble in Raipur

Aimed at bringing the spotlight on road safety through the passion for cricket, the second edition of the T20 cricket tournament will be held at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur between March 5 and 21.

Cricketing superstars such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Kevin Pietersen, and Brian Lara are amongst the legends who will be seen in action. This reiterates Usha's commitment towards being socially responsible and aligns with Usha Play, inculcating a healthy and active lifestyle.

Last year, the tournament began on a high but was halted prematurely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the situation now much improved, the organisers are all set to host 15 matches across the 15-day tournament. The series will see legends from India, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and England coming together and playing to draw attention to road safety.

Commenting on the collaboration, Komal Mehra, Head - Sports Initiatives and Associations at Usha International, said, "The Unacademy Road Safety World Series 2021 addresses a very important issue - every year many lives can be saved if basic road safety rules are adhered to. Given India's unwavering passion for cricket, we believe that this coming together of the world's greatest cricketing legends will actually spread awareness of being responsible on the roads leading to a fall in the number of fatal accidents. We see our association as a great opportunity to impact people's lives in a more meaningful manner."

As a part of the association, the Usha logo will be used in In-stadia brandings such as logo presence behind the stumps, there will be an Usha Fan Army in the stands, perimeter rope branding, logo in the player dugout, giant screens and on the sponsorship strips. Usha will also be capturing the audience's attention across their digital platforms and through association banners on ushafans.com, ushacook.com and ushasew.com.

Usha supports and promotes a wide array of sports initiatives across the country which includes the Mumbai Indians team, Ultimate Flying Disc, Ladies and Amateur Golf, Marathon, Cricket for differently-abled, Junior Golf Training Programs, visually challenged sports (Athletics, Kabaddi, Judo and Powerlifting) and Football.

