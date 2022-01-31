Road Safety World Series 2022 to be played at multiple venues in India this summer

The tournament saw participation from teams from India, England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies in the first edition. Cricket legends from these countries played in the T20 tournament to entertain the fans and also spread awareness about road safety.

Speculations were rife that this year's tournament might be shifted to the UAE in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic but sources informed MyKhel that the organisers are going to host it at home and across four venues. RSWS is likely to begin in the last week of February and conclude in the last week of March, before the IPL 2022 season.

"The organisers are looking for a window during the early part of the Indian summer to hold the second edition of the Road Safety World Series in at least four cities in India - Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Lucknow and Indore. Though the final schedule is yet to be closed, you can expect to see the legends in action again in the next couple of months," said the source on condition of anonymity.

"The organisers and local administrations in these cities are also keeping a close watch on the current Covid scenario in the country to decide whether fans can be allowed in the stadium during the event. A final call on this will be taken at a later stage depending on the prevailing situation at that time," said the source.

Confirming the development, Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin said, "It is a good event to have in Hyderabad and HCA is extremely happy and proud to host this stupendous event. It is a privilege for us to welcome all the legends of the game to Hyderabad and this event will be an excellent opportunity for the fans of Hyderabad to see the legends in action once again, and this time, apart from playing for the pride and glory of their country, they will also play for the cause of road safety, which is the primary theme of the event."