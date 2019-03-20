Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Roar Of The Lion: MS Dhoni reveals Chennai Super Kings' mantra of success in IPL 2018

By
Roar Of The Lion: MS Dhoni reveals Chennai Super Kings mantra of success in IPL 2018

New Delhi, March 20: The much-awaited docudrama on Indian Premier League's (IPL) most popular franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 'Roar of the Lion' is finally out on Hotstar.com on Wednesday (March 20).

The five-part docudrama series traces the return of MS Dhoni-led team to the IPL fold after a gap of two years and their historic season triumph. The series is directed by Amir Rizvi and produced by Bollywood director-producer Kabir Khan and available online at Hotstar.com.

IPL 2019 Special Site | IPL 2019 Full Schedule | CSK Full Squad

In the docudrama, CSK's captain Dhoni revealed Dhoni that their third IPL trophy was only for the fans who believed in the team against all odds. Dhoni revealed that CSK came back with a tagline in Tamil, 'Thirumbi vandhutenu sollu', which roughly translates to 'tell them we are back'.

Dhoni revealed that at the start of the season, they had decided to make the season a memorable one for their fans, who were anxiously waiting for their favourite team's return.

Talking about his association with CSK and Chennai in the IPL, Dhoni said it was like an 'arranged marriage' for him.

Bringing up the chapter of infamous 2013 IPL betting and spot-fixing scandal for which the franchise was suspended for two years. Dhoni termed it a bigger crime than murder.

Dhoni has never spoken about the infamous episode prior to that but it was the first occasion when the former India cricketer opened his heart out.

Other prominent CSK players Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma and coaches Stephen Flemming and Michael Hussey also made appearances in the docudrama that traced the journey of CSK in their third IPL title.

CSK were given a tag of 'Dad's Army' before the start of the IPL 2018 because a lot of their players were above thirty years of age and everyone wondered if the senior pros would be able to deliver.

In the entire series, 37-year-old Dhoni narrated the terrific journey of the Yellow Army in the season.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 20, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue