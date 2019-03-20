Roar Of The Lion: MS Dhoni reveals Chennai Super Kings' mantra of success in IPL 2018

The five-part docudrama series traces the return of MS Dhoni-led team to the IPL fold after a gap of two years and their historic season triumph. The series is directed by Amir Rizvi and produced by Bollywood director-producer Kabir Khan and available online at Hotstar.com.

In the docudrama, CSK's captain Dhoni revealed Dhoni that their third IPL trophy was only for the fans who believed in the team against all odds. Dhoni revealed that CSK came back with a tagline in Tamil, 'Thirumbi vandhutenu sollu', which roughly translates to 'tell them we are back'.

Dhoni revealed that at the start of the season, they had decided to make the season a memorable one for their fans, who were anxiously waiting for their favourite team's return.

Talking about his association with CSK and Chennai in the IPL, Dhoni said it was like an 'arranged marriage' for him.

Bringing up the chapter of infamous 2013 IPL betting and spot-fixing scandal for which the franchise was suspended for two years. Dhoni termed it a bigger crime than murder.

Dhoni has never spoken about the infamous episode prior to that but it was the first occasion when the former India cricketer opened his heart out.

Other prominent CSK players Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Deepak Chahar, Mohit Sharma and coaches Stephen Flemming and Michael Hussey also made appearances in the docudrama that traced the journey of CSK in their third IPL title.

CSK were given a tag of 'Dad's Army' before the start of the IPL 2018 because a lot of their players were above thirty years of age and everyone wondered if the senior pros would be able to deliver.

In the entire series, 37-year-old Dhoni narrated the terrific journey of the Yellow Army in the season.