Cricket Roger Binny Quits As BCCI President, Rajeev Shukla Takes Charge: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, August 29, 2025, 13:00 [IST]

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has seen a major leadership change, with former India pacer Roger Binny stepping down as President. Senior administrator Rajeev Shukla, who has been serving as the board's Vice-President, has taken over as the acting chief until fresh elections are conducted.

As per a report by Dainik Jagran, the Apex Council meeting was held on Wednesday under Shukla's chairmanship, where sponsorship matters dominated the agenda. The council discussed the termination of Dream11's contract and the urgent hunt for a new partner. With the Asia Cup scheduled to begin on September 10, time constraints are proving to be a major hurdle.

"We don't even have two weeks left. We are trying, but floating a new tender, completing legal processes, and handling technicalities will take time. As for a short-term sponsor only for the Asia Cup, we are not going that way. Our focus is on securing a sponsor for the next two-and-a-half years, until the 2027 ODI World Cup in October-November," the report quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, despite the passage of the National Sports Governance Law, the BCCI is still required to conduct its Annual General Meeting and elections next month. This is because the law has not yet been formally notified and may take another four to five months to be enacted.

At present, the board continues to function under the Supreme Court-approved constitution framed after the Lodha Committee recommendations. The Sports Ministry recently clarified that elections at both the BCCI and state association levels will be conducted as per the current rules until further notice.

The Dainik Jagran report further noted that the Lodha Committee's stipulations remain in force, including the maximum age limit of 70 years for office-bearers. Officials must also step down after completing either nine years in total or six consecutive years in office.

"If BCCI President Roger Binny had to step down, then state associations will also have to accept the same," a source told the publication.

With the elections looming, Shukla will lead the board on an interim basis, while the focus remains on sponsorship and governance matters ahead of a busy cricket calendar.