Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Rohit Sharma: 'Batted in Super Over for first time, I was waiting for bowler to make mistake'

By
Rohit Sharma: Batted in Super Over for first time
Rohit Sharma: 'Batted in Super Over for first time'

Hamilton, January 29: Rohit Sharma had never batted in the Super Over before the third T20I between India and New Zealand here at Seddon Park. And he made the occasion a memorable won leading India to win smashing two back-to-back sixes. Understandably, Rohit was chuffed and admitted that he took it ball-by-ball than having any pre-meditated plan.

"I had never done that before (batting in the Super Over). I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake. The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, and see what I could do," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

Rohit had not got many runs in the last two matches at Auckland but here he made amends with a blistering fifty but the Mumbaikar was disappointed that he could not carry on. "Little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while. I wanted to bat normally, particularly because I hadn't got runs in the first two games. We knew we would win the series if we win the match - and in important games, important players need to step up and get counted," he said.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson too played a handsome knock but once again saw his side ending up on the wrong side of the result in a Super Over. "Super overs haven't been too successful for us, so we needed to be a little bit better to win it in regular time. A great game of cricket, India again showed their experience in crunch situations. It is a really important experience for us to take from and move on. We bowled well after they got off to a superb start," said Williamson.

More ROHIT SHARMA News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 17:53 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 29, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue