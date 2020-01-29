Rohit Sharma: 'Batted in Super Over for first time, I was waiting for bowler to make mistake'

"I had never done that before (batting in the Super Over). I didn't know what to expect, whether to go from the first ball or just take a single, try and put pressure on the last three or four balls of the over. I just wanted to stay still and was waiting for the bowler to make a mistake. The pitch was good and I was trying to stay still, and see what I could do," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

Rohit had not got many runs in the last two matches at Auckland but here he made amends with a blistering fifty but the Mumbaikar was disappointed that he could not carry on. "Little disappointed at having thrown my wicket away though, should have carried on for a while. I wanted to bat normally, particularly because I hadn't got runs in the first two games. We knew we would win the series if we win the match - and in important games, important players need to step up and get counted," he said.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson too played a handsome knock but once again saw his side ending up on the wrong side of the result in a Super Over. "Super overs haven't been too successful for us, so we needed to be a little bit better to win it in regular time. A great game of cricket, India again showed their experience in crunch situations. It is a really important experience for us to take from and move on. We bowled well after they got off to a superb start," said Williamson.