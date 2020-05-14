Rohit Sharma best batsman, Kuldeep Yadav most reliable spinner in current Indian side: Priyam Garg

In a live chat on Helo App, Garg - who led India colts in the final of this year's U-19 WC in South Africa - on Wednesday (May 13) interacted with thousands of fans. Garg shared his moments of joy and accorded some deep insights.

'Kaif best U-19 captain'

When asked who's the best U-19 captain from India, Priyam picked former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif. Kaif guided India to win their maiden U-19 World Cup in 2000. Garg also recalled Yuvraj Singh's contribution in the side's victory and also hailed the amazing contribution of the entire team.

'Kuldeep best spinner in Team India'

Garg, who also plays for Uttar Pradesh domestic team, picked chinaman Kuldeep Yadav as the most reliable spinner in the current Indian side. Asked if he's doing any favouritism by choosing players from his home state, Garg rejected the claim and mentioned he simply likes them as a cricketer.

'Rohit best India batsman'

Garg said if he gets a chance to pick the best batsman and pacer in the current Indian side, then Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah will be his choice. He continued by praising Rohit's footwork and playing style. Garg added that the Mumbaikar has the best timing and that is the reason why he chose Rohit ahead of Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. He stated that he is trying to learn Rohit's cricketing shots.

Meanwhile, Priyam explained the significance of sledging in international cricket and claimed it a part of the game. The 19-year-old said it affects the opposition player's mindset but at the same time, one should not lose focus from the game when he's at the receiving end.

"I prefer talking to my co-batsman and walk away if anybody tries to affect my focus by sledging. I don't want to think about their comments, I try to ignore them."

Garg praises Jaiswal, Bishnoi

Priyam lauded Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravi Bishnoi as compact cricketers, who were the highest run-scorers and highest wicket-takers respectively in U-19 World Cup.

Garg said, "Ravi Bishnoi has a clear mindset. Even he had tough times, but he overcame it. He enjoys his hard work and whenever he will be in the ground, his energy level gets high, he wants to give his hundred per cent and it charges up the entire team. If I've to give a rating to his bowling, then I'll give him a 10/10."

On Yashasvi Jaiswal, Garg pointed, "Yashasvi's focus and discipline make him who he is. Jaiswal meditates and he is with good thoughts, which helped him give such great performances in the World Cup as well."

During the live session, he also promoted #MeAndMyStar and #FitnessAtHome campaign and he made everybody aware of the mental fitness.

He mentioned that cricket won't change, it is same at every level but it's the players who need to evolve. Knowledge of basics will remain the same, the players must develop their mental level and thrive.