Let him go, he's a kid: Rohit Sharma tells security as young fan invades pitch in Raipur

The star batter, however, was dismissed for 51 off 50 balls to the little disappointment of the fans present at the stadium as they wanted him to go unbeaten.

However, one particular Rohit Sharma fan in the stadium had his dream come true, though it wasn't the right way.

An enthusiastic young Indian cricket fan breached the security cover and ran onto the field to hug Rohit, who was present in the middle.

The security personnel quickly chased the kid down and took him away from the cricketer. Rohit urged the personnel to not punish the kid.

"Let him go, he's a kid," Rohit told.

Team India win series against New Zealand

With this win, the Men in Blue took an unassailable 2-nil win over New Zealand and secured their seventh straight ODI series triumph at home.

Chasing a paltry 108-run target was never going to be a problem for the Indians and the fans at the packed stadium in Raipur witnessed a dominant performance from their favourite stars.

However, the win could have been sweeter had the openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill remained unbeaten in the run chase. To the fans' disappointment, Rohit (51) and Virat Kohli (11) were dismissed.

Earlier in the day, the Indian bowlers justified their captain's decision to bowl first by bundling the Blackcaps to 107 in 34.3 overs.

Mohammed Shami (3/18), Hardik Pandya (2/16) and Washington Sundar (2/7) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav picked up a wicket each.

Raipur became the 50th venue to host an ODI game and it started by establishing itself as a heavy hunting ground for Men in Blue.

With the series in the pocket, captain Rohit Sharma might consider doing some experiments in the 3rd ODI in Indore on January 24.