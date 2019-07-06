Rohit Sharma says he was not thinking about record hundred

"Not really was thinking about scoring five hundreds. Like I have been talking about, going out there and doing my job. Not thinking about all these kind of milestones. I know if I play well all these things will happen along the way. My job is to keep my head straight and get my team to the finishing line," said Rohit after the match.

Rohit said his focus on right shot selection. "The shot selection becomes important once you are in. I have to keep telling myself on what sort of shots I can play on that pitch and what sort of bowlers are bowling to me. I try and calculate how I want to go forward based on that. It has paid dividends so far.

"There has to be some discipline as well in your batting and I have learned that from my past. What has happened has happened, every day is a new day in cricket. I want to start every day as a fresh day. I come out thinking I have not played any ODIs or scored any hundreds in the tournament. That is the mindset I want to get in and I keep telling myself that. Although people around me keep talking about the hundreds, but that is the challenge as a sportsperson."

On Lasith Malinga, his teammate in Mumbai Indians, who might be retiring from ODI cricket, Rohit said: "He (Malinga) has been a champion bowler for Sri Lanka and then for Mumbai Indians. I have had a great time playing with him. He is definitely a match-winner. He has shown it over the years how the teams rely on him. I have seen him in close quarters and the cricket world will miss him."

Rohit said India were not really thinking about who will be their opponents in the semis. "As a team we are not thinking about that. We have had a great victory today and we want to celebrate that rather than thinking about what is going on there. Whatever opposition comes our way we will put up a show."