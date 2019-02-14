Rohit Sharma shares an adorable pic with daughter Samaira

The right-handed batsman from Mumbai took to his Instagram handle to post an adorable image of baby Samaira sleeping on him.

"This is special, so good to be back," captioned the adorable image posted by Rohit.

The father and daughter have certainly found comfort, meeting each other after a long break.

Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh were blessed with a baby girl on December 31 last year. The cricketer, who was busy playing the Test series against Australia, returned home to be with his wife and the newly-born. The cricketer skipped the fourth and final Test against Australia to spend some time with his family.

Rohit, who led Team India in the T20I series against New Zealand, lost his first series as captain when the Kiwis won the three-match series 2-1. The Men In Blue lost the first game, came back strongly in the second, but lost the third one to lose the series.

As per reports, the Indian team management is looking to manage the workload of the big stars to give them ample rest to ensure they remain fit for the ICC World Cup 2019. The selectors would, therefore, would be inclined to rest him for the entire or a part of the upcoming limited-overs' series against Australia and give the senior-pro a much-needed break.

However, Rohit failed to slam a century in the ODI series against New Zealand, which is a rarity now. The Mumbaikar must be aiming to slam a century against the Aussies if he gets to play partly.

Team India is set to play two T20Is and five ODIs against Australia at home with their regular skipper Virat Kohli returning to the side. Kohli, who was rested for the last two ODIs and the T20I series against Kiwis, is set to return.

The selection committee will be announcing India squad for the highly-anticipated limited-overs series on February 15.