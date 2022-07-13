Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan reach milestone, pair complete 5000 partnership runs as openers

The duo achieved this landmark when they added 7 runs in the 12 deliveries of the run chase during India's first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Kennington Oval in London.

With this record, the Rohit-Shikar pair became the fourth duo in the world and the second Indian opening pair to achieve the milestone of 5000 runs and more.

Leading the list is India's Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who have a total of 6609 runs followed by Australia's Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden with 5372 runs, and the pair of Desmond Haynes and G Greenridge with 5150 runs.

Here is the top 10 list for most partnership runs as openers in ODIs:

Ranking Opening Pair Team Runs Innings 1 Sachin Tendulkar & Sourav Ganguly India 6609 136 2 Adam Gilchrist & Matthew Hayden Australia 5372 114 3 Gordon Greenidge & Desmond Haynes West Indies 5150 102 4 Rohit Sharma & Shikar Dhawan India 5108 112 5 Hashim Amla & AB de Villiers South Africa 4198 93 6 Virender Sehwag & Sachin Tendulkar India 3919 93 7 Adam Gilchrist & Mark Waugh Australia 3853 93 8 David Warner & Aaron Finch Australia 3710 75 9 David Boon & Geoff Marsh Australia 3523 88 10 Marvan Atapattu & Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 3382 79

Later, the Rohit-Shikar pair shared an unbeaten stand of 114 to take India past the paltry score of 110 posted by England. This century stand was their 18th in the 50-over format.

Rohit and Shikar are now only behind Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly (26) and Tilakaratne Dilshan-Kumar Sangakkara (20) pair for most century partnerships in ODIs. Rohit also shares the same number of century stands (18) in ODIs with Virat Kohli.

Here is the top 10 list for most 100 runs opening partnerships:

Pair Team No. of 100 Stands Sachin Tendulkar & Sourav Ganguly India 26 Tilakaratne Dilshan & Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 20 Rohit Sharma & Shikhar Dhawan India 18 Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli India 18 Adam Gilchrist & Matthew Hayden Australia 16 Gordon Greenidge & Desmond Haynes West Indies 15 Mahela Jayawardene & Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka 15 Marvan Atapattu & Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka 14 Ross Taylor & Kane Williamson New Zealand 14 Jonny Bairstow & Jason Roy England 13

As for the match, a six-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah and the opening duo's stand guided Team India to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Rohit smashed 76 runs off 58 balls while Shikhar scored 31 runs off 54 balls to help the Men in Blue chase down the target of 111 runs in just 18.4 overs. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami took three wickets while Prasidh Krishna settled for one.