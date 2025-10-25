Cricket Rohit Sharma Sydney Symphony: Hitman's Majestic 121* Seals His Immortal ODI Legacy in Possibly His Last Dance in Australia By Avinash Sharma Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 22:20 [IST]

Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 121 in the third ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground was nothing short of a batting exhibition. His knock, filled with trademark elegance and control, guided India to a commanding nine-wicket victory over the hosts.

With that century, his ninth against Australia, the Mumbai batter reminded the world that even after 18 years of international cricket, he still has plenty left to offer. It was his 33rd ODI hundred overall, a milestone that reflects his sustained excellence and dominance in the format.

Significantly, this Sydney masterclass could well be Rohit’s final ODI innings in Australia, as Team India have no scheduled ODI tours Down Under for at least the next two years. With that performance, the 'Hitman’ has ensured that his final act on Australian soil is remembered as a statement of class, power, and legacy, leaving behind a record that cements him among the greatest visiting batters in the country.

Home vs Away: A Testament to Consistency

Rohit Sharma’s career reflects a rare balance, his ability to dominate both in home conditions and overseas. While subcontinental surfaces have seen him pile up monumental scores, his numbers away from home, particularly in countries like Australia, England, and South Africa, underline his adaptability and hunger for big runs under pressure.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI Record – Home vs Away vs Neutral Venue Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s Home 93 4867 264 57.25 14 22 Away 112 3905 171* 41.10 11 21 Neutral 63 2598 140 50.94 8 16

His home average of 57.25 highlights his dominance in India, but it’s his away average of 41.10 that stands out for its substance. Few batters in modern-day cricket have managed to sustain such quality across continents. At neutral venues too, where conditions can often vary dramatically, Rohit has continued to deliver with eight centuries and 16 fifties.

Year-by-Year Progression: From Promise to Phenomenon

Rohit’s ODI journey has been one of steady evolution. From his early struggles as a middle-order batter to becoming one of the most destructive openers in the world, each passing year has added new dimensions to his game. The turning point came in 2013 when MS Dhoni promoted him as a regular opener, a move that transformed him into a record-breaking force.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI Record Year by Year Year Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s 2007 3 61 52 20.33 0 1 2008 28 532 70* 25.33 0 3 2009 7 102 43* 25.50 0 0 2010 14 504 114 38.76 2 1 2011 16 611 95 55.54 0 6 2012 13 168 68 12.92 0 1 2013 27 1196 209 52.00 2 8 2014 12 578 264 52.54 1 3 2015 17 815 150 50.93 3 4 2016 10 564 171* 62.66 2 2 2017 21 1293 208* 71.83 6 5 2018 19 1030 162 73.57 5 3 2019 27 1490 159 57.30 7 6 2020 3 171 119 57.00 1 0 2021 3 90 37 30.00 0 0 2022 8 249 76* 41.50 0 3 2023 26 1255 131 52.29 2 9 2024 3 157 64 52.33 0 2 2025 11 504 121* 50.40 2 2

From 2013 onward, Rohit has averaged above 50 in almost every year, producing double hundreds, record partnerships, and match-defining innings. The numbers showcase a player who has not just survived the evolution of white-ball cricket but mastered it.

Under Different Captains: Flourishing in Every Era

Throughout his career, Rohit Sharma has played under various captains, from the calm leadership of Dhoni to the aggressive style of Virat Kohli and later his own tenure as captain. Interestingly, his performances have remained exceptional across all regimes, reflecting his ability to thrive regardless of team dynamics or leadership changes.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI Record Under Different Captains Captain Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s MS Dhoni 118 3678 209 35.70 7 21 Rahul Dravid 1 8 8 8.00 0 0 Gautam Gambhir 2 65 44 32.50 0 0 Virat Kohli 76 4110 264 61.34 18 14 Suresh Raina 9 517 114 103.40 2 3 Virender Sehwag 4 284 95 94.66 0 3 Rohit Sharma 55 2506 208* 52.20 5 17 Shubman Gill 3 202 121* 101.00 1 1

The numbers under Kohli’s captaincy particularly stand out, with Rohit averaging over 61 and scoring 18 hundreds, a period that coincided with India’s dominance in ODI cricket. His own stint as captain has also been prolific, as he’s combined leadership with personal milestones.

As Captain vs Non-Captain: Leading From the Front

Rohit’s transformation into a leader has only enhanced his batting output. Unlike many players who see a dip in form after taking on the captaincy, Rohit has maintained both consistency and aggression, reflecting his calm yet confident leadership style.

Rohit Sharma’s ODI Record – As Captain vs Non-Captain Role Innings Runs Highest Score Average 100s 50s As Captain 55 2506 208* 52.20 5 17 As Non-Captain 213 8864 264 48.43 28 42

As captain, Rohit averaged over 52 with five centuries and 17 fifties, leading India to several series wins and maintaining a win percentage close to 75 in ODIs. His calm temperament and sharp reading of the game make him one of the finest ODI captains India has produced in recent times.

The Legacy of the Hitman

Across venues, years, and leadership eras, Rohit Sharma’s ODI career has been defined by elegance, consistency, and impact. His 33 hundreds, including three double tons, and the mammoth 264 - the highest individual score in the ODI's history - have redefined what’s possible in the 50-over format.

If the Sydney innings was indeed his last ODI act in Australia, it was the perfect farewell, a majestic hundred that encapsulated everything Rohit Sharma stands for: timing, temperament, and total control.