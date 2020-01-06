Cricket
Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's most prolific Test batsman

By Sacha Pisani
Ross Taylor
Ross Taylor made history on a difficult day for New Zealand in Sydney

Sydney, January 6: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has become the country's all-time leading Test run-scorer, surpassing Stephen Fleming.

Taylor made history when he reached 21 in New Zealand's second innings against Australia in the third and final Test at the SCG on Monday.

The 35-year-old reached the milestone when he hit Nathan Lyon for three to move past Fleming's record of 7,172 Test runs.

1
45884

Taylor moved top of the all-time list in his 99th match and 175th innings, however, his celebration was short-lived on another tough day for the Black Caps.

An angling delivery from Pat Cummins steamrolled Taylor and knocked over the stumps to dismiss the record-breaker for 22.

Taylor's dismissal left New Zealand reeling on 38 for five on day four of the final Test, having already lost the trans-Tasman series following back-to-back defeats to Australia.

AUS 454, 218/2 (52.0) vs NZL 251
Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
