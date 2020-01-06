Ross Taylor becomes New Zealand's most prolific Test batsman

Sydney, January 6: New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has become the country's all-time leading Test run-scorer, surpassing Stephen Fleming.
Taylor made history when he reached 21 in New Zealand's second innings against Australia in the third and final Test at the SCG on Monday.
The 35-year-old reached the milestone when he hit Nathan Lyon for three to move past Fleming's record of 7,172 Test runs.
Taylor moved top of the all-time list in his 99th match and 175th innings, however, his celebration was short-lived on another tough day for the Black Caps.
TOP OF THE CLASSpic.twitter.com/RRNUhJoXYD— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 6, 2020
An angling delivery from Pat Cummins steamrolled Taylor and knocked over the stumps to dismiss the record-breaker for 22.
Taylor's dismissal left New Zealand reeling on 38 for five on day four of the final Test, having already lost the trans-Tasman series following back-to-back defeats to Australia.
