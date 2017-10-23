Rotation policy is applicable to Kohli too: Prasad

Mumbai, October 23: Despite intense speculation, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was not rested from the New Zealand series and was also picked for the first two Tests against Sri Lanka.

Chairman of selectors MSK Prasad said the "rotation policy will be applicable" for the captain as well.

"With regards to Virat Kohli, there were some speculations that he is going to be rested for the whole of Sri Lankan series, it is not right.

"As far as the Test series is concerned, he is going to play and at some point of time, the rotation policy that we are following will apply to the captain," said Prasad.

Kohli to lead India; Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj included in T20s

A dream come true moment for me: Mohammed Siraj

Prasad said Kohli's workload is being monitored.

"We are also monitoring his workload. He has been playing continuously right from IPL till today, we need to give him a break which we will consider after the Test series," he said.

In the T20 squad, the 23-year-old Mohammed Siraj, who first came into prominence for Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been rewarded for his impressive performances for India A during a recent tour of South Africa and matches against New Zealand.

The 22-year-old Shreyas Iyer has been a consistent performer for his home state Mumbai and India A during the past one year.

"Shreyas Iyer has been prolific in all forms of the game, be it Tests, ODIs or T20s or IPL -- name anything, he is performing. If we pick a player, we will give him an extended run and we will continue with him for some point and nurture him and see that he goes on to become successful.

"With Siraj, he is doing well and has been duly rewarded," said Prasad.

Ashish Nehra, who will retire after the first T20 game against New Zealand on November 1, has been picked for only that game scheduled in his home ground of Delhi.

"Whether he (Nehra) is going to play or not, is clearly the decision of the team management. There are no assurances from our side (selectors), whether he is going to play or not. It will purely be decided by the team management."

However, Prasad made it clear that there has been clear communication with Nehra with regards to how they are looking at the future.