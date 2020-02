Royal Challengers Bangalore: IPL 2020 league schedule, squad, venue, timing

Bengaluru, February 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore have geared up for the IPL 2020 changing their logo, unveiling the new jersey and also opening a RCB Bar & Café, a novel idea to increase the fan engagement.

They will be entering the 13th edition of the IPL hoping to bag the elusive trophy and in the past they had entered the IPL final three times. Here's MyKhel offers you the full schedule of Royal Challengers Bangalore, squad, venue and timing information.

1. RCB's IPL 2020 league schedule March 31: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders 8:00 PM Bengaluru April 5: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 4:00 PM Mumbai April 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad 8:00 PM Bengaluru April 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Delhi April 14: Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Mohali April 18: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals 8:00 PM Bengaluru April 22: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals 8:00 PM Bengaluru April 25: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Jaipur April 27: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Chennai May 3: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab 4:00 PM Bengaluru May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Hyderabad May 10: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore 8:00 PM Kolkata May 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings 8:00 PM Bengaluru May 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians 8:00 PM Bengaluru 2. RCB squad for IPL 2020 The Royal Challengers will enter IPL 2020 with 21 players. They are: Virat Kohli (Captain), Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahamad, Isuru Udana. 3. Team News - RCB Royal Challengers will compete in the IPL 2020 under skipper Virat Kohli. They have added some power hitters like Aaron Finch, Chris Morris and T20 specialist bowlers like Isuru Udana and Kane Richardson. They will be eager to land the maiden IPL title this year. 4. RCB's IPL record RCB have never won the IPL title but have played three finals in 2009, 2011 and 2016.