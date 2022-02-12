RR Team 2022 Players List: Full List of Rajasthan Royals Players With Price in IPL 2022

Royals retained skipper Sanju Samson, England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the auction, for which they had a remaining purse of Rs 62 Crore.

RR started the day with the double capture of couple of senior players - New Zealand pacer Trent Boult for Rs 8 Crore and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 5 Crore.

However, the Royals kind of went off the path. First, with the buy of India's Devdutt Padikkal, a left-handed opener, for Rs 7.75 Crore despite the presence of Jaiswal and Buttler in the opening. And they also added West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer, who is also a left-handed batter for a huge sum of Rs 8.50 Crore.

But, they made up for that with the buys of Indian duo - leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 6.50 Crore and pacer Prasidh Krishna, their biggest buy at the auction, for Rs 10 Crore.

The strategy overall was confusing as they bid a big amount to land their former player Riyan Parag for Rs 3.80 Crore. The Royals also bought Karnataka spinner K.C. Cariappa for Rs 30 Lakh and spent a total of 49.85 Crore.

RR ended the day with a remaining purse of 12.15 Crore, having brought in 8 players. They still have a maximum of 14 slots to fill, including 5 overseas and 9 Indian players.

Now, lets take a look at how the Rajasthan Royals 2022 Team is shaping up:

Players Retained

Sanju Samson - INR 14 Crore

Jos Buttler - INR 10 Crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal - INR 4 Crore

Players Bought At Auction

R Ashwin - INR 5 Crore

Trent Boult - INR 8 Crore

Shimron Hetmyer - INR 8.50 Crore

Devdutt Padikkal - INR 7.75 Crore

Prasidh Krishna - INR 10 Crore

Yuzvendra Chahal - INR 6.50 Crore

Riyan Parag - INR 3.80 Crore

K.C. Cariappa - INR 30 Lakh