RR Team 2022 Players List: Full List of Rajasthan Royals Players With Price in IPL 2022

Bengaluru, February 12: Inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals made interesting buys and some rather confusing purchases during day one of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction, held in Bengaluru on Saturday (February 12).
Royals retained skipper Sanju Samson, England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler and young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of the auction, for which they had a remaining purse of Rs 62 Crore.
RR started the day with the double capture of couple of senior players - New Zealand pacer Trent Boult for Rs 8 Crore and Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin for Rs 5 Crore.
However, the Royals kind of went off the path. First, with the buy of India's Devdutt Padikkal, a left-handed opener, for Rs 7.75 Crore despite the presence of Jaiswal and Buttler in the opening. And they also added West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer, who is also a left-handed batter for a huge sum of Rs 8.50 Crore.
But, they made up for that with the buys of Indian duo - leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for Rs 6.50 Crore and pacer Prasidh Krishna, their biggest buy at the auction, for Rs 10 Crore.
The strategy overall was confusing as they bid a big amount to land their former player Riyan Parag for Rs 3.80 Crore. The Royals also bought Karnataka spinner K.C. Cariappa for Rs 30 Lakh and spent a total of 49.85 Crore.
RR ended the day with a remaining purse of 12.15 Crore, having brought in 8 players. They still have a maximum of 14 slots to fill, including 5 overseas and 9 Indian players.
Now, lets take a look at how the Rajasthan Royals 2022 Team is shaping up:
Players Retained
Sanju Samson - INR 14 Crore
Jos Buttler - INR 10 Crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal - INR 4 Crore
Players Bought At Auction
R Ashwin - INR 5 Crore
Trent Boult - INR 8 Crore
Shimron Hetmyer - INR 8.50 Crore
Devdutt Padikkal - INR 7.75 Crore
Prasidh Krishna - INR 10 Crore
Yuzvendra Chahal - INR 6.50 Crore
Riyan Parag - INR 3.80 Crore
K.C. Cariappa - INR 30 Lakh
