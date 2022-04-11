RR vs LSG IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights

Chasing 166, LSG could only muster 163 for 8 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs as young Madhya Pradesh pacer Kuldeep Sen successfully defended 14 runs in the final over to help Rajasthan climb to the top of the team standings.

Marcus Stoinis tried to showcase his big-hitting skills in the final minutes of the game and scored 38* off 17. After the Aussie all-rounder milked 15 and 19 runs from the 18th and 19th overs respectively, LSG required 15 runs to win their fourth game on the trot. But his late heroics weren't enough as his team fell three runs short.

Trent Boult (2/30) gave Lucknow big blows in the first over itself when he clean bowled KL Rahul for a golden duck and trapped Krishnappa Gowtham in front for a first-ball duck on the very next delivery. Boult's opening burst with the new ball put LSG on the backfoot which resulted in their top-five going back in the dugout inside 12 overs.

Senior India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal put on a display of spin bowling under heavy dew conditions and weaved his magic around with the ball. Captain Samson's decision to keep Chahal's second spell at the back end of the innings paid off.

The leg-spinner dismissed dangerous-looking Quinton de Kock for 39 by getting the South Africa cricketer caught in the deep by Riyan Parag in his third over. The leg-spinner dismissed LSG opener and Krunal Pandya in the same over.

He then trapped Dushmantha Chameera in front in his final over and completed 150 wickets in IPL. Chahal finished with 4/41 and also grabbed the Purple Cap.

Earlier in the day, the Royals had the worst of starts in the match against a higher-ranked side after being put in to bat. Their top-four batters were back in the dugout inside 10 overs as Avesh Khan, Jason Holder and Krishnappa Gowtham were brilliant from the start of the game.

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson and Rassie van der Dussen were dismissed early. But Shimron Hetmyer - who was dropped by Krunal Pandya on 14 at long on - punished Super Giants pay for giving him a reprieve.

The left-handed dasher from West Indies proved he could play at any position and under any situation as he helped Rajasthan Royals post a respectable 165 for 6. Hetmyer scored 59* off 32 deliveries and hit six sixes in his unbeaten knock.

Here are the post-match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from RR vs LSG IPL 2022 match:

KL Rahul LSG captain: I didn't see it (the ball that got him from Boult), if I did I could have done something about it. Have to give it to him. Was a good ball. We have a good team and have enough options with bat and ball. Even when we were 20-odd for three, we knew we had a chance. Obviously, today we needed one good partnership which we never got going.

At the end, it was excellent from Stoinis to get it close and to do it in his first game of the season will give him confidence. It was always a plan (to hold Stoinis back), we know how dangerous he can be in the last five overs. As I said, we have a lot of all-rounders, so many options and so we could shuffle the batting order a bit. We like to be a bit unpredictable a bit.

These kinds of totals can be a bit tricky at times, plan was to throw the bowlers off their lengths a bit but didn't happen. But we're a side that would continue to try being unpredictable in the coming games too. We couldn't execute our plans at the end, the yorkers and other plans. If you miss your plans, batters these days will put you in trouble. We'll try to work harder and handle the pressure better. One bad game won't change things, will be good learning for us.

Samson, RR captain: Feels good (to be top of the table). Depends on how he has bowled his first three overs. Got the feeling that he has done well and he is confident (talking about Kuldeep Sen) to go and execute his wide yorker which he has been working on in the offseason. Saw him in Syed Mushtaq and he was nailing his wide yorkers.

(Boult) Came to me before the first ball, and told me 'Sanju change of plan, I'm going to go around the wicket, and go straight in his legs and hit that bowled'. Funny to be around and his skills are commendable. Conversations (with Hetmyer) are 'have you eaten, have you slept well and are you happy, that's it. The experience he has, really great cricketing sense he has. Has been doing a great job for us. It's about being Rajasthan Royals (Ashwin's retired-out). We keep trying different things. Have been talking about it before the season. We thought that if some situation occurs, we can use it. Was a team decision. Chahal is someone who can be given the ball anytime from overs 1-20. He's the greatest legspinner if I can say, that India's seen in the present. Thought why not use him more at the end when the pressure is more.

RR vs LSG 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh):

Punch Super Striker of the match: Marcus Stoinis (LSG) 38 off 17 deliveries with a strike rate of 223.53

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 126 points fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Shimron Hetmyer (RR) - 6 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Trent Boult (RR) - 2/19 in 3 overs in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Shimron Hetmyer (RR)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Kuldeep Sen (RR) clocked the fastest delivery of 146.5 kmph

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Devdutt Padikka (RR) - 4 fours

Player of the match: Yuzvendra Chahal (4/41)