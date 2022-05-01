RR vs MI IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

Electing to field first Mumbai bowlers put up a clinical show to restrict Rajasthan to 158 for six. Despite a half-century by Royals opener Jos Buttler, the Royals put up an under par score at the DY Patil Stadium.

In reply, Mumbai got off to a shaky start, as Ashwin struck in only the third over of the match, to remove Sharma for just 2 off 5. Ishan Kishan played a cameo at the top with an 18-ball 26 to steady the chase for the five-time champs. Trent Boult removed Kishan in the final over of the powerplay, as MI once again lost both openers within the powerplay.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

1

53653

But Suryakumar Yadav (51) and Tilak Varma (35) kept Mumbai on course for their first win this season with a blistering 56-ball 81 runs partnership for the third-wicket. Though RR bounced back to remove Yadav and Varma in quick succession, MI held on to their nerves to finally see collect two points.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, the Royals rode on Buttler's half-century to score 158 for six. On a day when the Royals struggled to score, Buttler played an important 52-ball 67 to pile some runs for the Royals. R Ashwin was the second highest scorer as his cameo of 21 off 9, took RR past the 150-mark.

For Mumbai, Riley Meredith (2/24) accounted for two wickets, while debutant Kumar Kartikeya had an impressive debut as he pocketed one and conceded just 19 in his four overs spell. Daniel Sams accounted for one wicket, while Hrithik Shokeen who was hammered by Buttler for four consecutive sixes pocketed one.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from RR vs MI IPL 2022 match:

Rohit Sharma (Winning Captain): I would definitely take it (birthday gift)! That's how we play. The real potential came in. With that batting line-up we knew if we kept taking wickets it would be difficult for them. And that's what we did. (Playing XI) This is the team we played in the first couple of games. When you have a season like this you're not sure of the combination to play. Also the conditions are different in different stadiums. Keeping everything in mind we try and field the best combination. Yes, it hasn't worked in the past eight games but one thing I can say we were never blown away by the opposition and we came really close. (On Shokeen and Kartikeya) Both of these guys are quite courageous. When you speak to them, you know that they want to do something special and they don't want to go into hiding. It gives me that confidence to bowl them at any given stage. It was a brave call when I got Shokeen to bowl to Buttler when he was absolutely set. Yes he got a few sixes, but eventually he got him out and that helped us to restrict them to another 10 or 15 runs. In hindsight if you look at the overall picture, the bowlers did very well and then the batters came forward.

Sanju Samson (Losing Captain): I think we could have scored a few more runs. The dew came in and it was hard to bowl. It was getting wet. The ball was getting wet so that's why they changed the ball. Different venues are playing in different ways. Here, batting first was a bit tougher, the ball was a bit two-paced. I think batting second was much better. It depends on the wicket you are playing on.

Ishan Kishan (MI): It does feel good! It's not an easy time for us. This is the time we need to stick together and focus on what we've done. We did not win matches earlier, but today I love the effort put up by the team. (Tense final 5 overs) In cricket these things happen, you will score runs, you will lose wickets. But the intent from every batsman who was in there was pretty clear, just to finish the game. If the ball was there to hit, just hit it. Hopefully we will win more matches in the upcoming games. I was keeping wicket and the wicket was not easy once the ball gets old, not easy to hit sixes. So my intent was to give a good start in the first six overs so that we can use the Powerplay well and it's easier for the batsmen who are coming in to settle down. They can take a few balls so the plans were very clear for those of us batting up the order. Obviously we want to win all the games here. Let's see what happens. We need to forget this match now and focus on the next game.

Suryakumar Yadav (Player of the Match): It was really important for me to play in the end. My job at no. 3 was to take the game ahead from where Rohit left. It was a good performance from team's point of view after losing so many games. I've enjoyed batting in all positions. But I love batting at No. 3 cause I can pace my innings, but at the same time I love batting in any position. (Finally a win) Spreads loads and loads of positivity. In training also we're enjoying each other's company and living for the moment.

RR vs MI 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: Ishan Kishan (MI) 26 off 18 deliveries with a strike rate of 144.44

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: Jos Buttler (RR) - 92 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: Jos Buttler (RR) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Ishan Kishan 26 (MI) off 18 deliveries in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Kuldeep Sen (RR) clocked the fastest delivery of 144.47km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: Jos Buttler (RR) - 5 fours

Player of the match: Suryakumar Yadav (MI)