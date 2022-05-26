RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2: Live Streaming, Date, Head to Head, Ahmedabad Pitch Report, Weather Info

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 27. The winner will face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 final on May 29.

So, here are the details about the IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

1 IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 teams

Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore.

2 IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Venue

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 venue is the swank Narendra Modi Stadium at Ahmedabad which was inaugurated last year.

3 IPL 2022 Qualifier Time

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 will start from 7.30 PM IST and the toss will be held on 7 PM IST.

4 IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 Telecast

The IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 will be live on Star Sports Networks. The Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar.

4 Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch often is a good scoring venue with large boundaries. The true pitch and quick outfield means that the batsmen can look for some good runs. Bowlers might just be in the picture with the new ball.

5 Ahmedabad weather

The weather in Ahmedabad the venue for IPL 2022 Qualifier 2 is predicted to be clear with peak temperature touching 43 degree Celsius. The day is predicted to be a bit hazy but there is no rain threat.

6 RR vs RCB head to head

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have faced each other 27 times. The RCB have a slight upper hand with 13 wins against RR’s 11. Three matches were ended as no results.

RCB highest score: 200

RCB lowest score: 70

RR highest score: 217

RR lowest score: 58.

7 RR vs RCB Key Players

RCB: Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood.

RR: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shimron Hetmyer.