Rupa Gurunath steps down as Tamil Nadu Cricket Association President

"It has been my pleasure and a true honor to have served as President of one of the most prestigious Cricket Associations of the country," ESPNcricinfo quoted Rupa Gurunath as saying.

"I take this opportunity to thank all the Apex Council Members, Players, Staff, Members of TNCA from City and Districts, friends and family for their support during my tenure," she added.

During her tenure, TNCA hosted two Test matches against England this year, the first leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).