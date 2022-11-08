SA20 2023 Schedule: Time Table, Format, Venues of South Africa's premier T20 League

A total of 33 matches will be played across six venues in the country in the inaugural edition. All six teams in SA20 are owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises. The tournament opener will witness a Western Cape derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals at Newlands Cricket Ground.

League Commissioner, Graeme Smith said, "Releasing fixtures for the opening season is a milestone for us all at SA20. It's all getting very real, we certainly can't wait to watch the world's best go head-to-head. Fans can look forward to the blockbuster schedule kicking off with the popular local derby between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals on 10 January."

Format:

To maximise fan engagement and brand identity growth of the tournament, SA20 season one will have five home and five away matches.

The fixtures have been designed to maximise weekend prime slots with the use of double-headers and to minimise weekday matches, particularly avoiding double-headers where possible.

The League has also ensured fairness across teams as much as possible and player well-being factoring in rest, travel and back-to-back matches. The SA20 caravan will be moving around the country for two weeks, with at least one game every single day until January 24.

The first Highveld derby between the Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals is set for the Wanderers Cricket Stadium on January 17.

Towards the end of January, the League will take a break for a week due to the three-match One-Day International Series between the Proteas and England. The action resumes on February 2 at Kingsmead for the clash between hosts Durban's Super Giants and MI Cape Town.

During the second half of the schedule, Wanderers and SuperSport Park in Centurion will be hosting the remaining games due to the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup to be hosted in South Africa in February.

The grand final will be staged at the Wanderers on February 11, where the first-ever SA20 Champions will be crowned.

Venues:

Newlands, Cape Town

Kingsmead, Durban

St George's Park, Gqeberha

Boland Park, Paarl

Wanderers, Johannesburg

Pretoria

TV Channels:

The opening game, along with the remaining 32 matches, will all be broadcast exclusively live on SuperSport in Sub-Saharan Africa and Viacom18 Sports to India's cricket-loving and passionate fanbase.

Full Schedule:

Date Day Time (IST) Home Away Venue 10-Jan-23 Tuesday 9:00 PM MICT PR Cape Town 11-Jan-23 Wednesday 9:00 PM DSG JSK Durban 12-Jan-23 Thursday 9:00 PM SEC PC Gqeberha 13-Jan-23 Friday 5:00 PM PR JSK Paarl 13-Jan-23 Friday 9:00 PM MICT DSG Cape Town 14-Jan-23 Saturday 5:00 PM PC SEC Pretoria 14-Jan-23 Saturday 9:00 PM MICT JSK Cape Town 15-Jan-23 Sunday 5:00 PM DSG PR Durban 16-Jan-23 Monday 9:00 PM SEC MICT Gqeberha 17-Jan-23 Tuesday 5:00 PM PR DSG Paarl 17-Jan-23 Tuesday 9:00 PM JSK PC Johannesburg 18-Jan-23 Wednesday 5:00 PM MICT SEC Cape Town 18-Jan-23 Wednesday 9:00 PM PC JSK Pretoria 19-Jan-23 Thursday 9:00 PM PR SEC Paarl 20-Jan-23 Friday 9:00 PM DSG PC Durban 21-Jan-23 Saturday 5:00 PM PR MICT Paarl 21-Jan-23 Saturday 9:00 PM SEC JSK Gqeberha 22-Jan-23 Sunday 5:00 PM PR PC Paarl 22-Jan-23 Sunday 9:00 PM SEC DSG Gqeberha 23-Jan-23 Monday 9:00 PM MICT PC Cape Town 24-Jan-23 Tuesday 5:00 PM SEC PR Gqeberha 24-Jan-23 Tuesday 9:00 PM JSK DSG Johannesburg 25-Jan-23 Wednesday Break 26-Jan-23 Thursday Break 27-Jan-23 Friday Break 28-Jan-23 Saturday Break 29-Jan-23 Sunday Break 30-Jan-23 Monday Break 31-Jan-23 Tuesday Break 1-Feb-23 Wednesday Break 2-Feb-23 Thursday 9:00 PM DSG MICT Durban 3-Feb-23 Friday 5:00 PM JSK PR Johannesburg 3-Feb-23 Friday 9:00 PM DSG SEC Durban 4-Feb-23 Saturday 9:00 PM PC MICT Pretoria 5-Feb-23 Sunday 5:00 PM JSK SEC Johannesburg 5-Feb-23 Sunday 9:00 PM PC DSG Pretoria 6-Feb-23 Monday 9:00 PM JSK MICT Johannesburg 7-Feb-23 Tuesday 9:00 PM PC PR Pretoria 8-Feb-23 Wednesday 9:00 PM SF1 1 vs 4 Johannesburg 9-Feb-23 Thursday 9:00 PM SF2 2 vs 3 Pretoria 10-Feb-23 Friday Reserve / Prep for FINAL 11-Feb-23 Saturday 8:00 PM FINAL Johannesburg