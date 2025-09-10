SA20 2025-26 Squads: Full List of Players of All Six Teams after Auction

Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah to Shaheen Afridi - Eight Players who can star for Eight Nations

The SA20 Season 4 auction was a landmark event for South African franchise cricket, headlined by an electrifying battle for Dewald Brevis.

Held in Johannesburg, the auction saw an unprecedented level of interest, with more than 800 players registering and 541 making the final shortlist. Dewald Brevis rewrote history by attracting a record bid of R16.5 million from Pretoria Capitals, a figure not seen before in the SA20.

His recent exploits-especially a dominant IPL stint and a blistering T20I century against Australia-ensured fierce competition among teams, culminating in a dramatic show of intent by the Capitals.

Aiden Markram, a proven champion and captain of Sunrisers Eastern Cape, was also highly sought-after, eventually landing with Durban's Super Giants for R14 million.

The Pretoria Capitals, who had Indian legend and new coach Sourav Ganguly setting the bids for the Centurion franchise, won a bidding war with Joburg Super Kings to land Brevis for a whopping R16.5 million (approx. INR 8.3 crore) to become the most expensive player bought in the SA20 auction history.

Pretoria Capitals Head Coach Sourav Ganguly shared his reactions on signing Brevis: "I hope he does well. I think he is a tremendous talent. His game has really progressed over the last one and a half year, as we saw against Australia. On that tour, he showed he is a game-changer, and that's exactly what you need in T20 cricket. We have Russell, Rutherford, who can really step it up, and I hope Brevis does the same."

SA20 2025-26 Squads; Full List of Players of All Teams after Auction

Joburg Super Kings

Brandon King, Rilee Rossouw, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Neil Timmers, Faf du Plessis, James Vince, Donovan Ferreira, Nandre Burger, Daniel Worrall, Imran Tahir, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Janco Smit, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson, Wiaan Mulder, Dian Forrester, Steve Stolk, Shubham Ranjane

Durban's Super Giants

Aiden Markram, Devon Conway, Marques Ackerman, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Gysbert Wege, Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen, Kwena Maphaka, Gerald Coetzee, Daryn Dupavillon, Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Andile Simelane, Eathan Bosch, Dayyaan Galiem, David Wiese, Taijul Islam, Evan Jones

MI Cape Town

Rassie van der Dussen, Reeza Hendricks, Tom Moores, Dan Lategan, Ryan Rickelton, Nicholas Pooran, Tristan Luus, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Piedt, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Jason Smith, Karim Janat, Jacques Snyman, Tiaan van Vuuren, George Linde, Corbin Bosch

Paarl Royals

Kyle Verreynne, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Asa Tribe, David Miller, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Ottneil Baartman, Gudakesh Motie, Nqobani Mokoena, Hardus Viljoen, Jacob Johannes Basson, Eshan Malinga, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Daniel Lawrence, Delano Potgieter, Vishen Halambage, Sikandar Raza

Pretoria Capitals

Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Will Smeed, Meeka-eel Prince, Lungi Ngidi, Keshav Maharaj, Lizaad Williams, Codi Yusuf, Craig Overton, Saqib Mahmood, Gideon Peters, Junaid Dawood, Bayanda Majola, Bryce Parsons, Wihan Lubbe, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Andre Russell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, Mitchell van Buuren, Jordan Hermann, Tristan Stubbs, Jonny Bairstow, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Chris Wood, Allah Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Senuran Muthusamy, Patrick Kruger, Beyers Swanepoel, James Coles, Lewis Gregory, CJ King, JP King, Marco Jansen