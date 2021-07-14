Sachin Tendulkar does away with his salt-and-pepper beard, shares video on Instagram; fans go crazy

The former India captain - who till date is the highest run-scorer in international cricket - was seen sporting a salt and pepper beard for quite some time, finally decided to change his look. He was seen changing four different beard looks - from fully bearded to a simple French beard, to a Van Dyke and finally a clean-shaven.

The batting great has hit the ball out of the park with this one! He sure knows how to go clean in 30 seconds.

Earlier last week, the legendary sportsperson gave his best wishes to India's Olympic-bound contingent and lauded them for continuing their preparations despite the many challenges posed by COVID-19.

India is sending 126 athletes from India to have qualified for the Olympics, which was delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event gets underway on July 23 amid strict health safety protocols.

"During the pandemic, all of us have faced challenges, including our athletes. They didn't give up and continued with their preparation for the Olympics. I know they are gearing up to give their best performance in Tokyo Olympics," Tendulkar said in a video shared on his Twitter handle.

"There is milliseconds difference between win and loss and for that, they have been putting in hard work for years and at this moment they need our support and wishes. Let's cheer for India."

Tendulkar - who called time on his illustrious Test career in 2013 - was recently voted the Greatest Batsman of all time during a poll conducted during the ICC World Test Championship Final between India and New Zealand. Tendulkar notched up 15,921 runs at a phenomenal average of 53.78 and is hailed as the greatest cricketer to have graced the game.