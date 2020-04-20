Sachin Tendulkar gives himself a hairdo in self-isolation, Danielle Wyatt takes a dig at his son Arjun

Tendulkar too is facing the troubles like everyone else and one of them is not getting a haircut as he's following the rules of the lockdown. So the Master Blaster decided to give him a hairdo himself.

The 46-year-old took to his Instagram handle and shared a few images in which he could be seen picking up the scissors in his own hands instead of trusting any of his family members.

The Mumbaikar posted several pictures of him cutting his hair and captioned, "From playing square cuts to doing my own hair cuts, have always enjoyed doing different things. How's my new hairdo looking @aalimhakim and @nandan_v_naik?"

In the first two images, the Little Master can be seen sporting a green sleeveless t-shirt as he gives fine touches to his hair. In the remaining two pictures, he checks the final product in the mirror and then poses at the camera with a smile evident on his face.

However, England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt commented on Sachin's post and asked the latter's son Arjun why he didn't help his father with the hair cut.

Tendulkar might have hung up his boots as cricketer long back but he still remains one of the most revered sportspersons in the country. Making use of his popularity on social media, Tendulkar constantly works towards creating awareness for something or the other. With his current act, the Little Master preached the importance of social distancing during the lockdown.

Earlier, the Bharat Ratna Awardee posted a video on his social media handle and urged the people to stay indoors and practice social distancing in this fight against coronavirus.

"We must all practice #SocialDistancing but we shouldn't isolate them from our society!" he wrote in the caption.