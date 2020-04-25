Sachin Tendulkar's birthday must be celebrated as Sports Day: S Sreesanth

In a live session with his fans on Helo, the right-arm speedster from Kerala - who was part of India's last two World Cup triumphs (2007 T20 WC & 2011 WC) - talked about Tendulkar's impact on his cricketing career and also the lessons he learnt from one of the greatest cricketers of all time.

The fiery fast bowler, who was suspended by the BCCI for his involvement in the infamous spot-fixing scandal during IPL 2013 with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila, said, "Nobody can forget this day (Sachin's birthday), it is the biggest day in cricket. This day should be celebrated as sports day."

Sreesanth wished Sachin in his own style and revealed he keeps the Mumbaikar's bat in his house temple. "Sachin paaji gave me his practice gloves which, I still have it," he said.

Sreesanth was present in the Test match when Sachin hit his 100th international hundred in the match against Bangladesh. The pacer narrated the moment when he went and hugged Sachin to congratulate him. "That was amongst the favourite cricketing moments of my life."

He also revealed that Sachin likes eating Indian Cuisines, Maharashtra's famous 'vada pav' and Japanese dish 'sushi'.

Sreesanth also said that he feels lucky to have lived in Sachin's era and said that the straight drive from Master Blaster's bat is of his favourite shots. "His batting is like poetry to me. This is Sachin's favourite shot itself, I guess," Sree added further.

The 37-year-old cricketer also recalled the bond between Sachin and his family members. "Sachin paaji's family used to accompany him in some of his matches and it was a great bond between all of them."

Hailing Tendulkar as a great human being, the pacer said, "He gives tips to the newcomers, he's got a helping quality, he is born for the welfare of cricket."

Rohit Sharma became the third cricketer after Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to slam a double century in the ODIs and Sreesanth revealed the legendary cricketer played a huge role in his success.

The cricketer also claimed that initially, he used to get intimidated bowling to Australian batting great Ricky Ponting but Sachin motivated him and gave him a few tips. "I used to fear bowling to Ricky Ponting, Sachin paaji gave me some tips to motivate me," he added.

Narrating one of the dressing room incidents, Sreesanth said, "Sachin paaji and Viru (Virender Sehwag) paaji used to discuss post-match, they were also very spiritual. They used to call me "Shanti" and even used to asked me to chant divine names."

He ended his live interaction by urging his fans to 'Stay Safe and Stay Home'.