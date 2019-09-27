Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback video on social media, leaves Mithali Raj motivated

The Master Blaster uploaded the video on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen practising with the tennis ball to prepare himself face the short-pitched deliveries in England and Australia.

Sachin - who created numerous cricketing records in his illustrious career that spanned 24 years - had a knack of making special preparations keeping the pitches and or bowlers in mind. This video is just one example which shows his hunger to get better and excel in every condition.

It was the fire to keep improving that kept the Mumbai cricketer do exceedingly well at the international stage and rectify his mistakes.

The 46-year-old former cricketer, who retired from international cricket in 2013, captioned the video, "Love and passion for the game always helps you find new ways to practice, and above all to enjoy what you do. #FlashbackFriday."

Even former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj was motivated with the legendary cricketer's video. She wrote, "motivated" while sharing the video on social media.

Mithali recently announced her retirement from T20Is and the veteran cricketer will only focus on the ODI format. 36-year-old Raj is the highest run-getter in ODIs in women's cricket and often hailed as Sachin Tendulkar of women's format.

The Hyderabad cricketer has been an inspiration to a number of young cricketers. Talking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of a Sketchers Performance Mumbai Walkathon event in Mumbai on Thursday (September 26), Mithali talked about her decision to retire from the T20Is.

She revealed that her decision to quit the shorter format wasn't taken in a haste and it was not something that came overnight.