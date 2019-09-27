Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback video on social media, leaves Mithali Raj motivated

By
Sachin Tendulkar shares throwback video on social media, leaves Mithali Raj motivated

Mumbai, Sep 27: Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Friday (September 27) shared a throwback video of himself practising on a pitch full of water.

The Master Blaster uploaded the video on his Twitter handle in which he could be seen practising with the tennis ball to prepare himself face the short-pitched deliveries in England and Australia.

Sachin - who created numerous cricketing records in his illustrious career that spanned 24 years - had a knack of making special preparations keeping the pitches and or bowlers in mind. This video is just one example which shows his hunger to get better and excel in every condition.

It was the fire to keep improving that kept the Mumbai cricketer do exceedingly well at the international stage and rectify his mistakes.

The 46-year-old former cricketer, who retired from international cricket in 2013, captioned the video, "Love and passion for the game always helps you find new ways to practice, and above all to enjoy what you do. #FlashbackFriday."

Even former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj was motivated with the legendary cricketer's video. She wrote, "motivated" while sharing the video on social media.

Mithali recently announced her retirement from T20Is and the veteran cricketer will only focus on the ODI format. 36-year-old Raj is the highest run-getter in ODIs in women's cricket and often hailed as Sachin Tendulkar of women's format.

The Hyderabad cricketer has been an inspiration to a number of young cricketers. Talking to Hindustan Times on the sidelines of a Sketchers Performance Mumbai Walkathon event in Mumbai on Thursday (September 26), Mithali talked about her decision to retire from the T20Is.

She revealed that her decision to quit the shorter format wasn't taken in a haste and it was not something that came overnight.

More SACHIN TENDULKAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, September 27, 2019, 17:26 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue