Sachin Tendulkar sues Australia-based cricket bat manufacturer Spartan Sports over $2 million in royalties

As per a report published by Reuters, in Federal Court papers filed this month, Tendulkar said Sydney-based Spartan Sports International agreed in 2016 to pay him at least $1 million a year to use his image, logo and promotional services to sell "Sachin by Spartan" sporting goods and clothing.

The former India captain, who retired from international cricket in 2013, went to work promoting the products, and appeared at a range of promotional events in places such as London and the Indian financial hub of Mumbai, the documents showed.

However, by September 2018, Spartan had failed to make a single payment owed, Tendulkar said, and he made a formal request for payment. When none came, he ended the agreement, asking the company to stop using his name and likeness. Yet Spartan continued to do so, according to the documents.

Sachin has scored more than 34,000 runs and the only player to have slammed 100 centuries in his career spanning 24-years. The batting great has slammed 49 tons in ODIs and 51 centuries in Test cricket.