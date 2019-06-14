Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sachin Tendulkar sues Australia-based cricket bat manufacturer Spartan Sports over $2 million in royalties

By
Sachin Tendulkar sues Australia-based cricket bat manufacturer Spartan Sports in $2 million in royalties
File photo: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi, June 14: Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has filed a case against an Australian bat manufacturer and accused it of using his name and image to promote products and not paying him $2 million in royalties.

As per a report published by Reuters, in Federal Court papers filed this month, Tendulkar said Sydney-based Spartan Sports International agreed in 2016 to pay him at least $1 million a year to use his image, logo and promotional services to sell "Sachin by Spartan" sporting goods and clothing.

The former India captain, who retired from international cricket in 2013, went to work promoting the products, and appeared at a range of promotional events in places such as London and the Indian financial hub of Mumbai, the documents showed.

However, by September 2018, Spartan had failed to make a single payment owed, Tendulkar said, and he made a formal request for payment. When none came, he ended the agreement, asking the company to stop using his name and likeness. Yet Spartan continued to do so, according to the documents.

Sachin has scored more than 34,000 runs and the only player to have slammed 100 centuries in his career spanning 24-years. The batting great has slammed 49 tons in ODIs and 51 centuries in Test cricket.

More SACHIN TENDULKAR News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 19 - June 14 2019, 03:00 PM
England
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 14, 2019, 16:47 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue