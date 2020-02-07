Sachin Tendulkar visits Sydney Cricket Ground ahead of Bushfire Cricket Bash, gets nostalgic

Tendulkar joined the noble cause and he will be coaching the Ricky Ponting XI in the match that will be held at Melbourne's Junction Oval on Sunday (February 9). The charity match was previously supposed to be held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground but has been shifted to Melbourne from the SCG because of the forecast of torrential rain.

Sachin, however, visited the Sydney Cricket Ground of which the legendary cricketer has some very fond memories from his cricketing days. The iconic batting maestro has scored three centuries in five Tests at the SCG at an average of 157.

The right-handed batsman from Mumbai scored an unbeaten 241 in 2004 at this venue in what also happened to be legendary Australia captain Steve Waugh's final Test. 241* at the SCG was Tendulkar's highest score in the Tests before he scored 248* against Bangladesh in Mirpur the same year.

Since the 46-year-old is in Australia, he visited the SCG and even took a stroll around the dressing room and turned nostalgic as the sweet memories came flooding back.

The Master Blaster shared some images from the dressing room and the stadium on his Twitter handle and captioned, "This was my favourite corner in the SCG dressing room. Memories came flooding back today."

He even tagged former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh in the tweet. Yuvraj is also in Australia for he's supposed to play in the charity match.

Apart from Tendulkar, West Indies bowling great Courtney Walsh will manage the other team to be captained by former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist.

Australian spin great Shane Warne was to lead the side but as a result of the change of date, he will not be available for the match due to prior commitments.

The game was scheduled as a curtain-raiser to the Twenty20 Big Bash League final on February 9, but with downpours expected Cricket Australia (CA) said it would no longer be possible.

All profits and funds from the match would go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund, which will help victims of the blazes which began in September and have left at least 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

The match will be a 10-over-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face. Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings.