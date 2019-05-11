Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sanath Jayasundara charged under ICC anti-corruption code

By Pti
slc

Dubai, May 11: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday (May 11) charged Sri Lankan performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara with two counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayasundara, a performance analyst at Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, according to an ICC media release.

Jayasundara was charged under Article 2.1.3 for offering a bribe or other reward to the Sri Lankan sports minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match or (in the alternative) or under Article 2.1.1 for contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international match.

He was also charged under Article 2.4.7 for obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayasundara has 14 days to respond to the charges.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 18:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 11, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue