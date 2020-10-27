Cricket
Sanjay Manjrekar feels KL Rahul's selection in Test team based on IPL performance sets 'bad precedent'

By
Sanjay Manjrekar feels KL Rahuls selection in Test team based on IPL performance sets bad precedent
Sanjay Manjrekar feels KL Rahul's selection in Test team based on IPL performance sets 'bad precedent'

Bengaluru, October 27: Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar feels that KL Rahul inclusion in India's Test squad that will tour Australia based on his IPL 2020 performance sets a bad precendent.

India's 18-member squad for the Test series against Australia was announced on Monday (October 26) with Rahul, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj being included, while injured duo Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma were omitted. India is set to play Australia in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests next month.

As it stands, Rahul holds the Orange Cap holder as he is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Indian Premier League. However, Manjrekar feels that recalling a player into the Test squad based on his performance in the IPL sets a 'bad precedent'.

India squads for Australia tour: Injured Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma miss out; big break for Varun Chakravarthy

"You set a bad precedent when you recall a player for Tests on IPL performance. Especially if the player has been an abject failure in his last few Tests. Whether that player succeeds or fails is irrelevant, such selections massively demotivate Ranji players. #INDvsAUS," Manjrekar tweeted.

In response to another user's tweet in support of Rahul's selection, Manjrekar said: "KL Rahul in his last 5 Test series - v SA - Avg 7.1, - v Eng - Avg 29, - v WI at home - Avg 18, - v Aus - Avg 10.7, - v WI - Avg 25.4, I say very lucky to get a recall based on IPL & white ball performance. But now let's just hope he makes the most of this chance. Good luck to him!"

While Manjrekar said Rahul was lucky to be in the Test squad, the former cricketer liked the inclusion of pacer Siraj in the red ball format along with Saini.

"Mohd Siraj is a good selection for Tests. A lot of these wonderfully talented young fast bowlers are in the spotlight in a format that does not suit them best. Like Saini, can be a very handy Test bowler."

Here is the Test squad of India: Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.

