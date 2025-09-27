How much money will PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi pay for Haris Rauf's fine from his Own Pocket?

Cricket Saly Samson, Sanju Samson's elder brother, leads Kerala to 2-1 series win against Oman as Punjab Kings player scores 100 By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 13:08 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Kerala clinched the T20 series against Oman Chairman's XI with a commanding 43-run victory in the third and decisive match. Batting first, Kerala posted a formidable 190 for 5 in 20 overs, thanks to opener Vishnu Vinod's magnificent unbeaten century. In reply, Oman Chairman's XI faltered and managed only 147 for 9 in their allotted overs.

Kerala had lost the opening match of the series in Oman but bounced back strongly to win the next two games and secure the series 2-1.

After being sent in to bat, Kerala lost opener Krishna Prasad for a duck in just the second ball of the innings. Vinoop Manoharan also departed quickly, scoring 11. The innings stabilized through a crucial third-wicket partnership of 86 runs between Vishnu Vinod and Sally Viswanath. While Viswanath contributed 30, Vishnu took charge, shifting gears after a watchful start and completing his half-century in 29 balls. Kerala suffered a brief collapse as AK Arjun (5) and Akhil Skaria (1) fell cheaply, but a late flourish from Vishnu and Anfal powered them past the 190-mark.

The final two overs produced 38 quick runs, with Vishnu finishing unbeaten on 101 off 57 deliveries, striking four fours and eight sixes. Anfal chipped in with a rapid 32 from 13 balls. For Oman Chairman's XI, Shakeel Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Chasing 191, the Chairman's XI began steadily with Jatinder Singh (27) and Aamir Kaleem (25) putting on 45 for the opening wicket. However, they struggled to maintain the scoring tempo once the partnership was broken. Hammad Mirza (21) and Vinayak Shukla (17) added brief resistance, while Sikriya Islam struck a spirited 30 off 19 balls in the closing overs, but the target proved too steep.

Kerala's bowlers ensured the chase never gained momentum. Akhil Skaria was the standout, taking 4 for 35 in his four overs, while Jerin P.S. delivered an excellent spell of 3 for 23.

With this victory, Kerala sealed the three-match series 2-1, underlining their depth and resilience after losing the opener. Saly Samson, Sanju Samson's elder brother, led the team magnificently and has continued his excellent outing in the Kerala Cricket League, where he captained the Kochi Blue Tigers to a title win.