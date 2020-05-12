Cricket
Santner opens up on when Dhoni stormed field to question umpires call in 2019

By
MS Dhoni stormed the field to protest the umpires call in IPL 2019
MS Dhoni stormed the field to protest the umpires call in IPL 2019

Bengaluru, May 12: New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings star Micthell Santner opened up on the drama that unfolded during an IPL 2019 match in which MS Dhoni stormed the field to protest the umpires call.

Dhoni courted massive controversy when he stormed in to the field and went on to have a heated argument with on-field umpires during CSK's clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

With CSK needing 8 runs to win off the last three balls, Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes bowled a full-toss at Santner, which was cosidered over the waist and immediately signalled a no-ball by Umpire Ulhas Gandhe signalled.

But moments later Gandhe checked with square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford and deemed the delivery to be legal. This is when the drama unfolded.

CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was Santner's batting partner, straight away went on to have a chat with the umpires about the call. Dhoni, who was on the sidelines, also walked in to the ground and was seen protesting against the umpires' decision to call the delivery legal after signalling it as a no-ball initially.

The Kiwi all-rounder said he was as surprised as anyone else to see someone like Dhoni, who is known as 'Captain Cool', lose his cool but insisted that it shows how much the franchise means to the former India captain.

"I was probably as surprised as everyone. He (Dhoni) is so calm. But I think that shows you how committed he is to the team and how much of a family it is to him and how much it means to him to do something like that. It wasn't anger, it was just one of the umpires just stuck his hand out and you can't be going back," Santner said in an Instagram live with Chennai Super Kings.

Santner, who held his nerve to take CSK home, was relieved that his team won that match in the end and from there on built some momentum as the tournament progressed.

"I guess, to end up winning it was a good thing. If we had lost it, there would have been more anger flowing around. It kind of shows you how it brought everyone together. We went on to win a few after that. Those kinds of games... if you get on the right side of the result... it can help you gain momentum moving forward. It wasn't a perfect game but different people stepped up at different times.

Santer also revealed Dhoni, who accepted what he did wasn't right, straight away apologised to the umpires.

"A little bit (talk after the game). I was out there. I obviously saw him out there. He was right next to the umpire. Obviously he knew he was not allowed to do that. He apologised straightaway. It might have flustered Stokes and gave me a good ball to hit. I am happy," he added.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 12, 2020, 15:37 [IST]
