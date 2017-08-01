Saving Rhinos: The Kevin Pietersen way!

Bengaluru, August 1: Former England captain Kevin Pitersen cannot be kept away from limelight. He has varied interests too. Apart from cricket, perhaps, KP's biggest passion is wildlife protection.
The South Africa-born batsman has been actively involved in saving rhinos from poachers and on Tuesday (August 1), he posed for 'Remembering Rhinos' - an exclusive collectors' book dedicated to the protection of the endangered animals.
It's an exclusive title and will be printed only 4,500 copies. It contains several pictures by renowned wildlife photographers from across the world.
The book, costing GBP 45 for standard edition, will be launched on November 1. The detials are available at www.rememberingrhinos.com.
PLS get your hands on this book. Only 4500 will be printed. All sales go to saving rhinos! https://t.co/Vj6m3mworL.— KP (@KP24) August 1, 2017
Pietersen has been news recently also for his diatribe against Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke and a rather unsuccessful return to field for Surrey against Middlesex in a T20 Blast match.
Pietersen was dismissed for four and the match also saw flaring up of an old calf injury.
OneIndia News