Saving Rhinos: The Kevin Pietersen way!

It's an exclusive title and will be printed only 4,500 copies. It contains several pictures by renowned wildlife photographers from across the world.

The book, costing GBP 45 for standard edition, will be launched on November 1. The detials are available at www.rememberingrhinos.com.

PLS get your hands on this book. Only 4500 will be printed. All sales go to saving rhinos! https://t.co/Vj6m3mworL.

🦏🦏🦏🦏🦏🦏🦏🦏 pic.twitter.com/HZlURra9tV — KP (@KP24) August 1, 2017

Pietersen has been news recently also for his diatribe against Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke and a rather unsuccessful return to field for Surrey against Middlesex in a T20 Blast match.

Pietersen was dismissed for four and the match also saw flaring up of an old calf injury.

OneIndia News