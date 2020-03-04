Cricket
Senior Selection Committee: Sunil Joshi appointed Chairman of selectors, Harvinder Singh added to panel

By
Bengaluru, March 4: The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) recommended Sunil Joshi for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee.

The CAC comprising of Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik met on Wednesday (March 8) at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to select the members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men).

The CAC recommended two candidates - Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh - for the senior men's selection committee panel.

Former left-arm spinner Joshi will replace MSK Prasad as the Chairman of the senior men's selection committee. Singh will take Gagan Khoda's place in the panel. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI.

Joshi and Harvinder were among five shortlisted for the job. The other three in the running were Venkatesh Prasad, L Sivaramakrishnan and Rajesh Chauhan.

The two new members will join Devang Gandhi, Sarandeep Singh and Jatin Paranjape, who will finish their term later this year, in the selection committee.

The new selection committees will get to work immediately as their first task will be to pick the India team for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. India will host the Proteas for a three-match ODI series. The first ODI will be held on March 12 in Dharamshala.

Source: BCCI Release

Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 17:21 [IST]
