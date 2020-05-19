Shahid Afridi rakes up another controversy, says he wishes to lead Kashmir team in PSL

Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan took strong exception Afridi's comments and slammed him for his insensitive remarks.

According to reports, Afridi apparently made another controversial statement in the PoK and claimed he wishes to lead a team titled 'Kashmir' in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"I'll make use of this opportunity and request the Pakistan Cricket Board that next time when they host the PSL, a new team with the name of Kashmir should be included in it. And I would like to lead that Kashmir team in my final year. I request the PCB that the next franchise should be called Kashmir," Afridi said while addressing the gathering.

He further claimed, "If there is a stadium here then there should be a cricket academy as well and I'm willing to travel from Karachi to help run the academy here. I've heard there are 125 clubs in this region so there should be a tournament between those teams. I would be happy to come here and watch the matches.

"The worthy players from that tournament, I'm willing to take them to Karachi with me. They can stay with me, practice with me and also get their education."

Earlier, Afridi - while addressing a gathering - said, "Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces. "I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi's mind," Afridi said.

The former cricketer also said that Kashmiris from India were also supporting the Pakistani Army and claimed that Kashmiris are oppressed by PM Modi.