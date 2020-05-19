Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shahid Afridi rakes up another controversy, says he wishes to lead Kashmir team in PSL

By
Shahid Afridi rakes up another controversy, says he wishes to lead Kashmir team in PSL

New Delhi, May 19: Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi is facing criticism from the Indians for his controversial remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The all-rounder triggered a massive uproar after he made vile comments while distributing relief materials in the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and has been at the receiving end of it.

Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan took strong exception Afridi's comments and slammed him for his insensitive remarks.

According to reports, Afridi apparently made another controversial statement in the PoK and claimed he wishes to lead a team titled 'Kashmir' in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"I'll make use of this opportunity and request the Pakistan Cricket Board that next time when they host the PSL, a new team with the name of Kashmir should be included in it. And I would like to lead that Kashmir team in my final year. I request the PCB that the next franchise should be called Kashmir," Afridi said while addressing the gathering.

He further claimed, "If there is a stadium here then there should be a cricket academy as well and I'm willing to travel from Karachi to help run the academy here. I've heard there are 125 clubs in this region so there should be a tournament between those teams. I would be happy to come here and watch the matches.

"The worthy players from that tournament, I'm willing to take them to Karachi with me. They can stay with me, practice with me and also get their education."

Earlier, Afridi - while addressing a gathering - said, "Modi deployed 7 lakh soldiers in Kashmir, same as the total strength of Pakistani forces. "I am in your beautiful village, I am very delighted. I was planning to visit you all for a long time. The world is currently infected by such a big disease. But the bigger disease is in Modi's mind," Afridi said.

The former cricketer also said that Kashmiris from India were also supporting the Pakistani Army and claimed that Kashmiris are oppressed by PM Modi.

More SHAHID AFRIDI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 13:26 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue