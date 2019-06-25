ICC World Cup 2019: Perfect preparation key to Shakib heroics

WC Special | Fixtures | Squads

Shakib matched a feat only Yuvraj Singh had achieved by scoring a half-century and taking five wickets in a World Cup contest at the Rose Bowl on Monday.

He made 51 before claiming five for 29 – the best figures of the tournament – in a 62-run victory in Southampton, with Mushfiqur Rahim's excellent 83 also boosting the Tigers' bid to qualify for the semifinals.

Shakib again became the leading run-scorer in the competition, yet it was personal-best ODI bowling performance that gave him greater satisfaction as Afghanistan were dismissed for 200 in reply to 262-7.

"Luckily we started well so the fans have been behind us. I think the five wickets gave me greater pleasure," said Shakib after being handed the man-of-the-match award.

"I had to work really hard for the fifty. Mushfiqur played an important knock, without him we wouldn't have got the runs.

"We knew it was going to be tough with their three spinners, so it needed a team effort."

Shakib revealed work he did prior to the tournament has enabled him to light up the World Cup in spectacular fashion, having passed 50 five times and gone on to make two centuries.

"I did work really hard before the World Cup, I was well prepared – the best I could ever be prepared. It's paying off," the 32-year-old added after guiding Bangladesh up to fifth and just a point behind England.

"We want it to carry on, our next two games against India and Pakistan are big games."