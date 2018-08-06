Shakib, Bangladesh eyeing Test success after T20 triumph

Bangladesh sealed the T20 clash 2-1 after prevailing by 19 runs courtesy of the Duckworth-Lewis method as rain wreaked havoc in Lauderhill on Sunday (August 5).

Having already clinched the one-day international series, Bangladesh were at it again thanks to Liton Das' rapid 32-ball 61 as the Tigers reached 184-5 after winning the toss.

Andre Russell's 47 helped West Indies to 135-7 after 17 overs in their run chase before a second weather delay washed out proceedings.

Bangladesh captain and man of the series Shakib revelled in the result, which was inspired by some impressive bowling from Mustafizur Rahman (3-31).

"Unbelievable effort from the boys. After losing the first game, we showed a lot of character," Shakib said. "Everybody believed we could come back. We were facing the world champions, and we showed great character.

"I think I was batting well throughout the series. I was hitting the ball well, which also helped me bowl well and captain well. Even the guys not playing put their heart into it and tried to help in whatever way they could. Couldn't have asked for anything more.

"We have been doing well in ODIs for the last 3-4 years, since the 2015 World Cup. This T20 series win now gives us the confidence that we can perform well in T20s as well. We now need to work on Test cricket.

"We are already doing well at home, now we need to go outside home and start winning Test matches. We never felt like we were away from home thanks to the fans. They were like the 12th man."

Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite added: "Even at the back end needing 30 or 40 in the last three, we could have won the game. We didn't keep enough wickets in hand, but kudos to the bowlers. To restrict them to 185 was incredible.

"We can always say we could have done this differently or bowled this ball differently, but sometimes as a captain, you just got to give credit to the opposition."