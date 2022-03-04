Shane Warne dies: Gilchrist, Stokes and Botham lead tributes to Australia great

The legendary spinner's management confirmed to Stats Perform that Warne had passed away, having been found unresponsive in his villa in Thailand.

Warne managed 708 Test wickets across an illustrious career, surpassed only by rival and fellow spinner Muttiah Muralitharan.

He took 195 wickets in Ashes outings alone, and was a victor in seven series. His final Test series was the home Ashes in 2006-07, where Australia thumped England 5-0, in which he claimed his 700th wicket.

Former England star all-rounder Botham worked with Warne on commentary and led the tributes as he sent his condolences to his family after losing a "great friend".

"I've lost a great friend on and off the playing field," Botham wrote. "One of the best, my thoughts are with Jackson Summer & Brooke....RIP Warnster"

Stokes, who played under Warne at IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, added: "Australian legend, Rajasthan Royals legend. Was an honour to know you and work with you. This man is a LEGEND."

Former team-mate and wicketkeeper Gilchrist, who regularly combined with Warne behind the stumps as the leg-spinner bamboozled his opponents, was lost for words as he posted a series of broken hearts.

West Indies batter and cricketing legend Richards led the tributes as he wrote: "Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true...

"Rest In Peace, ‪Shane Warne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket."

Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar hailed Warne as a legend of the game, while fellow countrymen Waqar Younis paid similar tributes.

"Just heard the devastating news about legendary Shane Warne passing away," Akhtar tweeted. "No words to describe how shocked & sad I am.

"What a legend. What a man. What a cricketer."

Younis added: "I'm shocked and shattered. Simply can't believe I'm hearing this. Very, very sad day for our cricket community. The biggest superstar of my generation gone.

"Goodbye legend, Shane Warne, condolences to the family and friends."

"Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world."

England batsman Ian Bell, who faced up against Warne in the 2005 and 2006-07 Ashes, wrote: "There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can't believe it. My thoughts are with his loved ones."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan lined up against Warne in the same Ashes series and posted two broken heart emojis with the message: "Love ya king ..."

Indian batter Virender Sehwag heaped praise on Warne, who made spin bowling fashionable, as he posted: "Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Wasim Jaffer expressed his sorrow at the news, writing: "Whenever he came to the wicket, change came over the game of cricket.

"My mind just cannot accept that Shane Warne is no more. Gone too soon. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends..RIP Warnie"

News of Warne's death came only hours after that of fellow Australian legend and former wicketkeeper Rod Marsh.

Australian opener David Warner paid tribute to the pair, writing: "Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I'm lost for words, and this is extremely sad.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just cannot believe it. RIP, you will both be missed."

A minute's silence was held ahead of the start of play in Antigua, where England are playing a warm-up game against a President's XI ahead of their Test series against West Indies.