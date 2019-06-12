Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shastri and support staff to get 45-day extension post World Cup

By Pti
ravi shastri

New Delhi, June 12: India head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff, whose contracts end with the conclusion of the World Cup, will be handed a 45-day extension by the Committee of Administrators.

The Supreme Court-appointed CoA, headed by Vinod Rai, will conduct the interviews for all positions after the showpiece in England.

"After some discussion, the CoA decided that the contracts for the support staff can be extended by 45 days on an ad-hoc basis and that interviews of the support staff should be conducted after the World Cup," the minutes of CoA meeting, uploaded on the BCCI's website, said.

The Indian support staff comprises batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar. The matter related to the extension of contracts of the support staff was taken up after the Supreme Court hearing in March.

"As the CAC's involvement is required for the purpose of selecting a Head Coach, as a preliminary step, the BCCI management should speak to the members of CAC and ascertain what is their expectation vis-à-vis remuneration/compensation for their services and a draft of the terms of reference for the CAC should be prepared and circulated for CoA's consideration," the minutes added.

According to Clause 24 (5) of the new BCCI constitution, the CEO appoints team officials for the Indian teams, while the head coach of each team shall be appointed by the Cricket Advisory Committee.

However, the CAC, which included former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman, stands dissolved after they made it clear to BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain that they won't take up these responsibilities following conflict-of-interest cases filed against them. Shastri was appointed India chief coach in 2017 after Anil Kumble's tenure ended prematurely under controversial circumstances.

Interestingly, Shastri and the support staff doesn't have any clause of extension in their contracts.

More RAVI SHASTRI News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 18 - June 13 2019, 03:00 PM
India
New Zealand
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Australia won by 41 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, June 12, 2019, 22:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 12, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue