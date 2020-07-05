Shikhar Dhawan donates bedding essentials, modular toilets, cricket kits to Hindu refugees from Pakistan

A lot of Hindu refugees from Pakistan are currently residing near the Majlis Park Metro Station in Delhi. The Delhi-cricketer paid a visit to the refugees to distribute the essentials and brought some cheer on their faces. The left-handed opener also said that he was grateful for the kind reception the people gave him upon his arrival.

"Enjoyed my morning with the refugees staying near Majlis Metro Station. Grateful for the kind reception they gave me," Dhawan tweeted.

The COVID-19 pandemic has badly hit the economy and affected the livelihood of thousands of people in the country.

"My friend has been working with the refugee camp, he has put trees and toilets there, they have distributed a lot of food there during the lockdown. So I was also thinking as to how I can contribute to the community, we have delivered cricket kits there, I am grateful to God that I am in such a place where I can help the community, now those guys can play, I asked my sponsors Kookaboora to deliver some quality stuff there and I am grateful to them that they did the needful," Dhawan was quoted as saying by ANI.