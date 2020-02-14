Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma share fab time at NCA

By
Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma share fab time at NCA
Shikhar Dhawan, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma share fab time at NCA

Bengaluru, February 14: Shikhar Dhawan posted a video of him and fellow national team players Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma dancing to the beats of a popular Bollywood song while undergoing rehabilitation for their respective injuries at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

"Who said rehab is boring??? Yahaan ke hum sikander," wrote Dhawan with the video posted on his Instagram handle. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who is out of the team with a fractured wrist, commented on it: "One more person gonna join you soon."

Dhawan is recovering from a shoulder injury he had suffered during Australia's ODI tour of India in January. Chances of Ishant participating in the upcoming Test series in New Zealand has all but diminished after he suffered a Grade 3 tear on his right ankle while playing for Delhi in the Ranji Trophy. He has been named in the Test squad subject to fitness and will undergo a fitness test on Saturday.

Pandya was expected to make his comeback to the Indian team after a lengthy injury layoff during the New Zealand tour, but which has since been delayed. After a checkup in the United Kingdom, Pandya is at the NCA where he has started bowling again.

Speaking to IANS, an NCA source in the know of developments said that Pandya has started working on his bowling at the academy and should be available for selection soon.

"He is back from the UK after a routine check-up and has also started bowling from this week. He should be available for selection soon. Can look at him with an eye on the South Africa series as you still have a month to go for the first ODI against the Proteas in Dharamsala," the source said.

More SHIKHAR DHAWAN News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 12:09 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue