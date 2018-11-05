Shikhar Dhawan to appear for Delhi Daredevils in IPL 2019

Dhawan has been unhappy at Sunrisers Hyderabad after the team did not retain him ahead of the IPL 2018 auction held in January early this year. Eventually, the Hyderabad outfit bought him back at the auction for Rs 5.2 crore, a price tag that left the left-handed opener unhappy. Sunrisers made it clear in a press release.

Now, in the trade window the Daredevils will release three cricketers for getting Dhawan. The Delhi team will release all-rounder Vijay Shankar (Rs 3.2 crore), left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem (Rs 3.2 crore) and rookie Abhishek (Rs 55 lakh).

Since the release amount is more than the trading amount for Dhawan, Hyderabad will pay the rest of the amount in cash to the Daredevils.

Dhawan has been the leading run-getter for Sunrisers with 2,768 runs in 91 innings at an average of 35.03 and strike-rate of 125.13. In the IPL 2018, he made 497 runs at 35.50. His strike-rate was 142.82, better than his normal strike-rate of 136.91.

Earlier, there were rumours that Dhawan may join Mumbai Indians and will pair with Rohit Sharma and Kings XI Punjab too were reportedly in the race for Dhawan. But now, Dhawan has joined Daredevils - his Alma matter.