'Shirtless' Navdeep Saini flaunts his new Harley Davidson bike in social media post - Watch

The right-arm pacer took to his Twitter handle to flaunt his latest collection, a Harley Davidson. In the video post, Saini could be seen sporting a shirtless look revving the engines up. The video which is being widely shared, captioned, "Accompany me on my bike to feel the fear." Saini's post left his fans in awe.

Saini - who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL - has been spending time at home with family and friends after the suspension of IPL 2021 due to positive Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

Accompany me on my bike to feel the fear @harleydavidson pic.twitter.com/iosa8wS2ya — Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) May 30, 2021

The cricketer has been keeping himself busy at home by focussing on his fitness. Earlier this month, the speedster shared a video on his Instagram handle in which he could be seen working out at his terrace.

Saini played just a game in the IPL 2021 and was later not picked up in India's Test squad for the upcoming World Test Championship Final against New Zealand and later a 5-match Test series against England. The speedster was part of the Test squad on the Australia tour last year.

With a second-string Indian limited-overs side set to tour Sri Lanka for three ODI and three T20I series under former India cricketer Rahul Dravid's watch, Saini is likely to feature in the limited-overs squad. The ODI and T20I squad for Sri Lanka tour in July will be announced in June.