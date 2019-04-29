Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Shoaib Malik to return home from England tour for personal reasons

By Pti
Shoaib Malik to return home from England tour for personal reasons

Lahore, April 29: Experienced Pakistan middle-order batsman Shoaib Malik will return home for 10 days from the ongoing tour of England due to personal reasons, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday (April 29).

"The Pakistan cricket team management has given leave to Shoaib Malik so that he can return home to deal with a domestic issue. He is expected to rejoin the team in 10 days' time," the PCB said in a statement.

"The PCB will not be making any further comments and fully expects all concerned to respect Shoaib's privacy," it added.

Malik is part of the Pakistan squad currently in England to play the World Cup hosts in a five-match ODI series ahead of the game's showpiece event starting May 30.

The announcement came just hours before Pakistan's second tour game against Northamptonshire. The break means Malik is set to miss the one-off T20I against England on May 5 and the first of the five ODIs against the hosts on May 8.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 18:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 29, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue