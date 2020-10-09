SHOCKING! MS Dhoni's daughter, family of other Chennai Super Kings players get violent threats after poor IPL 2020

The reason: Chennai Super Kings' below par performance in the on-going IPL 2020. In the latest setback, Super Kings suffered a 10-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders after appeared to have cruising for a large part of the match.

The personal form of Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav too have been criticised in the IPL 2020. Dhoni made a 12-ball 11 before getting bowled by KKR spinner Varun Chakravarthy. Jadhav was subjected to even sharper diatribe after he missed three balls in succession against Andre Russell in the death overs that stagnated what would have been a regulation chase.

It has been speculated that Jadhav could be dropped from the XI after a series of underwhelming performances. Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming though supported Jadhav and said the right-handed batsman can come good sooner than later.

Dhoni has come under double-edged criticism - for his inability to force the pace in chase as he had done in the old and for sticking to some underperforming players like Jadhav despite having some other options like N Jagadeesan, who has been part of CSK from 2018 but is yet to play an IPL game.

But all these are no reason for 'fans' to threat either the players or their families with physical violence even on online platforms. It's high time we think as a society where we are heading to, and curb such irrational reactions.

The Super Kings have four points from six games and are placed in the bottom half of the IPL 2020 points table, an unusual position for the three-time champions. The CSK will face Royal Challengers in their next match on Saturday (October 10).