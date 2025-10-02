Cricket Shocking! PAK Commentator Sana Mir Refers to POK as 'Azaad Kashmir' During PAK vs BAN Women’s World Cup Match: WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 20:24 [IST]

The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan has taken another controversial turn at the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, this time off the field. During Pakistan's match against Bangladesh, former Pakistan cricketer and current commentator Sana Mir stirred a major uproar when she referred to POK (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) as "Azaad Kashmir" while a new Pakistani batter took the crease.

The comment immediately drew sharp reactions from Indian fans stirring a huge controversy. Historically, India retained the majority of Jammu & Kashmir following the 1947 partition, while Pakistan continues to occupy about 31% of the region illegally.

Referring to this area as "Azaad" or "Free" as they say in POK, Kashmir has long been a sensitive political issue, and Sana Mir's remarks have been widely perceived as a deliberate attempt to provoke controversy and attack Indian sentiments.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is most likely to lodge a complaint with the ICC, under its Code of Ethics, which explicitly bars political statements or commentary during official events. If found guilty, Sana Mir could face a range of consequences, including warnings, fines, suspension, or even removal from ICC commentary panels. The incident has reignited discussions on maintaining neutrality in international sporting broadcasts and the responsibilities of commentators in high-profile events.

This is not the first time cricket between the two nations has been marred by off-field disputes. During the recently concluded Men's Asia Cup, the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, had refused post-match handshakes with Pakistani players and even maintained the same stance during the toss. These actions led to Pakistan filing formal complaints, and Suryakumar was fined 30% of his match fees for breaching conduct norms.

The tension escalated further when India won the title on September 28, refusing to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, ACC President. Reports claimed that Naqvi left with the trophy and medals, leaving the matter of official handover unresolved.

With the latest controversy involving Sana Mir, the India-Pakistan cricketing saga continues to intertwine sports with geopolitical tensions. Fans and officials alike are now watching closely to see what action the ICC may take and whether stricter measures will be implemented to prevent political commentary from overshadowing the game.