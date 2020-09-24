Shocking revelation on IPL! Bollywood star Sherlyn Chopra says cocaine was used in after-match party

Sherlyn said she saw some wives and girlfriends of cricketers and a few other actors who were part of the after party using banned substances like cocaine in the women's washroom.

"I once went to Kolkata to watch a KKR match, after the game I was invited to an after party, which was attended by all popular cricketers and their wives. I was enjoying a lot in the party, however I got tired after dancing and went to washroom and the scene I saw there was beyond shocking, all these star-wives were snorting cocaine in the ladies washroom area, they smiled at me and I smiled back.

"I thought I am at a wrong place and came outside, the party was going on in full swing and such drug parties goes on one after other. Had I gone to the gents washroom, I am sure the scene would have been the same," Sherlyn was quoted as saying by the ABP.

The revelation became significant after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned some frontline Bollywood actors for questioning in relation with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The NCB has asked actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preeet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambatta for questioning after several alleged chats of these stars were found discussing drugs.