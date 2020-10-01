Shocking! This Chennai Super Kings player breaches bio-secure bubble in UAE, in quarantine

Asif, as reported by the Indian Express, went to the hotel reception after misplaced the door key and the reception lobby is not part of the bio-secure bubble. Asif had been asked to go on a six-day quarantine, but it is believed that the Keralite has now been readmitted to the team fold after testing negative for Covid 19.

As part of the BCCI's and IPL's standard operating procedure, if a player breaches the bubble for the first time, then he has to undergo a six-day quarantine mandatorily. If there is a second breach, then the player will be asked to go in seclusion along with a penalty. If the player is found to have broken the bio-secure bubble a third time, then he will be removed from the IPL 2020 and the team should not be allowed to draft in a replacement.

It may be recalled that Chennai Super Kings were the worst affected team by Coronavirus in the run-up to the IPL 2020. As many as 13 members, including pacer Deepak Chahar, were tested positive for the virus, which warranted extra days of quarantine. Skipper MS Dhoni had stressed that those missing days at the park has taken some edge out of the team in the IPL 2020, especially in the batting.