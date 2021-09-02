Shpageeza Cricket League 2021: Full squads, retained players, captains of 8 teams after draft, team owners

The Shpageeza Cricket League is scheduled for a September 6 start with the final scheduled on September 18, a day ahead of the IPL 2021. A final schedule for the SCL, in its 8th edition, will be released soon.

Kabul Eagles are the defending champions. All the major Afghanistan cricketers like Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Hazratullah Zazai etc have been named in various squads for this year's tournament.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board is working overtime to make the league happen and they also have given the eight teams to various team owners with Hindukush Stars and Pamir Zalmi joining this year's league.

Here's the final squads of all 8 teams after the player draft, captains and team owners.

1. Band-e Amir Dragons: Rashid Khan (retained), Hazratullah Zazai (Captain), Nijat Masood, Farmanullah Safi, Nasir Totakhail, Asif Mosazai, Waqar Salakhail, Ikram Alikhail, Mohammad Sadar, Imran Mir, Irfanullah Safi, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Younas Ahmadzai, Khalid Zahidi, Rahmat Sahak, Zia-ul-Haq Parwani, Zahid Shirsad.

2. Mis-E Anak Knights: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain, Retained), Mohammad Shahzad, Gulbadin Naib, Noor Ahmad Lakanwal, Ibrahim Zadran, Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Hasibullah Lakanwal, Afsar Zazai, Sediqullah Pacha, Tahir Adil, Zahir Shehzad, Faisal Khan, Naveed Zadran, Bilal Sami, Murad Muradi.

3. Speenghar Tigers: Usman Ghani (Captain, Retained), Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Sayed Shirzad, Karim Janat, Nasir Jamal, Sediq Atal, Ishaq Rahimi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Zubaid Akbari, Tariq Stanikzai, Ibrahim Abdulrahimzai, Tamim Surkhodai, Abid Mohammadi, Batin Shah, Farhad Momand.

4. Bost Defenders: Samiullah Shinwari (Captain, Retained), Farhan Zakhail, Mohammad Waseem, Abid Taniwal, Naveed Eshak, Waqar Eshakzai, Sulaiman Zazai, Qasim Oryakhail, Asghar Atal, Sami Totakhail, Hayatullah Naseri, Asadullah Matani, Zia ur Rahman Akbar, Abdul Malik, Abdul Rahman, Sulaiman Safi.

5. Hindukush Stars: Hamid Hassan (Captain), Noor Ali Zadran, Mirwais Ashraf, Zahid Saleemi, Bahar Ali Shinwari, Muslim Musa, Nisar Wahdat, Zia Ul Haq Eisakhail, Noor ul Haw Malikzai, Abudllah Adil, Shams ur Rahman, Perviz Mallikzai, Naseem Surkodai, Imran Mohammadi, Fitratullah Khawri, Wahidullah Shafaq, Usman Adil.

6. Pamir Zalmi: Shapur Zadran (Captain), Ghamal Zadran, Hamaz Hotak, Karim Sadiq, Wafadar Momand, Fazal Zazai, Nasir Omar, Aftab Alam, Juma Gul Miakhail, Shabir Noori, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Alam Noor Naseri, Majeed Alam, Rokhan Barakzai, Islam Zazai, Ejaz Ahmad, Esmat Alam.

7. Amo Sharks: Javid Ahmadi (Captain), Ehsanullah Janat, Dawlat Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Abdul Wasi Noori, Munir Ahmad Kakar, Yousaf Zazai, Zahid Zakhail, Shawkat Zaman, Fazal Niazi, Jamshid Mir Alikhail, Baheer Mahboob, Arif Khan, Nasrat Quraishi, Rahim Mangal, Yahya Khan, Kamran Hotak.

8. Kabul Eagles: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Captain), Sharfuddin Ashraf, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik, Shahidullah Kamal, Ibrahim Safi, Rahmat Shah, Rahmatullah Zadran, Nangyalai Kharotai, Zia ur Rahman, Mohamamd Khayal, Akbar Khostai, Khalil Gurbaz, Emal Shaheen, Wahidullah Ali.

2. Team Owners

Hindukush Stars - Rapid Pay Distributions Logistics Services

Pamir Zalmi - Aero Parcel Ltd.

Speenghar Tigers- Shir Zaland Steel Mills Company

Kabul Eagles- Ayoubi Darulmomtaz Construction Company

Amo Sharks- Sahak Mutehida Trading Company

Bost Defenders- Shir wali Yari Trading Company

Band-e Amir Dragons- Wali Rawan Ltd.

Mis-e Ainak Knights- Qeisar Baba Ltd.