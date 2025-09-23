Cricket Shreyas Iyer writes to BCCI for break from Red Ball Cricket, Reason Revealed! By MyKhel Staff Updated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 22:20 [IST]

India batter Shreyas Iyer has reportedly written to BCCI for a break from red-ball cricket. The Mumbai batter has withdrawn his name from the 2nd unofficial Test against Australia A.

Iyer, who was set to be named for the upcoming West Indies Test series, has decided to take a sabbatical. As per a report from Indian Express, the India star communicated his decision to the apex body of Indian cricket.

Why is Shreyas Iyer withdrawing from Test Cricket?

Shreyas Iyer has reportedly decided to take a break from red-ball cricket due to his back issue. The player has been struggling with recurring stiffness and fatigue issues at his back, and that has led to his decision.

Shreyas Iyer and his History of Back Injury

Shreyas Iyer has had a significant history of back injury that has severely impacted his cricket career. The injury worsened over time, involving wear and tear on his spine and hip. He suffered a nerve snap that led to paralysis in one of his legs, causing excruciating pain running down to his toe. Despite spine surgery in London in April 2023 that was successful, he needed about a year to fully recover. During this period, he was dropped from the BCCI central contract list. Iyer endured this pain with cortisol injections and painkillers before opting for surgery after trying non-surgical options.

The injury first escalated following a slipped disc which compressed nerves, causing intense pain and making playing difficult. He missed key series and the entire IPL 2023 season due to this. Iyer undertook a rigorous rehab program at the National Cricket Academy after surgery and made a comeback by late 2023 for India's Asia Cup and World Cup campaigns, where he performed well.

However, his back issues resurfaced in early 2024 during the Ranji Trophy. He experienced spasms and had to seek treatment mid-innings. This aggravated injury risked sidelining him for the IPL 2024 season as well. It means the India star will not be part of the Mumbai squad for the upcoming domestic season, and is likely to play no part in the West Indies and South Africa Test series as well.